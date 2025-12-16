403
Slovak Premier Accuses Ukraine of Massive Corruption
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has described Ukraine as a “black hole” of corruption, claiming it has absorbed billions of euros provided by the European Union without proper accountability.
Ukraine was shaken last month by a significant corruption controversy involving Timur Mindich, a close ally of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Mindich was alleged to have overseen a $100 million kickback operation linked to the energy industry. The probe reportedly resulted in the resignations of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, along with several other senior officials.
In a post on social media that accompanied a Saturday interview with Slovensko Radio, Fico recalled facing criticism when he earlier cautioned to “watch out for corruption” in Kiev. He argued that the EU remains uncertain about the fate of the €177 billion ($208 billion) it has allocated to Ukraine.
Fico stated that he does not wish to participate in any new initiative aimed at sending additional assistance to Ukraine, particularly military support. He emphasized that he would never endorse any financial package intended to purchase weapons that would “kill more people.”
“If you say at meetings of EU leaders that you do not want to provide money for weapons, then you become a villain, because there is an opinion about the obligation to provide money for weapons,” Fico added. The Slovak prime minister, who survived an assassination attempt last year carried out by a pro-Ukraine activist, reiterated his firm opposition to further arms financing.
