Winter Storms Deepen Dangers in Gaza
(MENAFN) Buildings already battered by war across Gaza are now facing a heightened risk of collapse as harsh winter conditions take hold, increasing the likelihood of further fatalities and hindering reconstruction efforts, local authorities told the media.
Intense rainfall and powerful winds have led to the failure of structurally compromised buildings, resulting in the deaths of about a dozen people since Friday, according to reports from health officials. Almost two years of conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas have left vast parts of the territory devastated.
On Monday, emergency crews recovered the remains of at least 12 victims from two structures that had collapsed the previous week, a news channel reported. The affected families were said to have sought refuge in those buildings because shelters were overcrowded and floodwaters had destroyed their tents.
Many displaced residents continue to stay in unsafe buildings despite the obvious dangers, the channel noted. A recent UN assessment indicated that roughly 70% of Gaza’s buildings have been destroyed during the conflict.
Teams from the Palestinian Civil Defense said rescue and recovery work is being obstructed by unstable rubble, severe weather, and critical shortages of fuel and equipment. Officials believe that thousands of bodies are still trapped beneath the wreckage of collapsed structures.
Authorities in Gaza have appealed to international organizations for immediate assistance in supplying more durable temporary housing, such as caravans and mobile homes. The UN has likewise cautioned that humanitarian conditions are deteriorating further as winter weather intensifies.
