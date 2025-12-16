403
Malaysia's PM Reveals New Ministerial Appointments
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced sweeping ministerial changes Tuesday as part of a comprehensive government restructuring.
During a televised statement, Anwar, who simultaneously serves as finance minister, explained the reorganization seeks to enhance reform implementation and address pressing socio-economic challenges, particularly escalating living costs.
The reshuffle involves reassigning current ministers to alternative portfolios while introducing fresh leadership. Notable appointments include Economy Minister Akmal Nasir, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Ghani, Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan and Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.
In a post-announcement declaration, Anwar expressed his hope that all those appointed would carry out their duties with full commitment and responsibility, prioritizing the well-being of the people and the interests of the country.
Newly designated cabinet officials will take their oaths Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. before Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the National Palace. An official cabinet session is slated for 2:30 p.m. immediately afterward.
