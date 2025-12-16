Algorithmic Trading Market To Reach USD 28.44 Billion By 2030, Driven By AI-Based Execution And Expanding User Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Algorithmic Trading Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Algorithmic Trading Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market Outlook

The algorithmic trading market continues to gain attention as firms seek faster, more reliable, and more consistent trading methods. According to the Mordor Intelligence report, the market is valued at USD 18.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.44 billion by 2030, supported by growing usage of automated execution strategies across equities, futures, currency trading, and digital-asset venues. This shift is encouraged by advanced models that help traders respond to dynamic conditions in real time. The landscape is expanding as institutional, retail, and diversified trading desks explore structured automation to improve accuracy and reduce manual effort.

Key Trends Driving the Algorithmic Trading Market

Sub-Millisecond Execution Demand

A major trend shaping the algorithmic trading market is the demand for highly responsive systems capable of handling strategies in extremely short timeframes. Trading desks seek consistent performance across venues, improving the chances of capturing fast-moving opportunities. Firms also explore the use of dedicated routing frameworks and specialized hardware to streamline processing.

Growth of Passive and Index-Driven Strategies

The rise of passive investment portfolios increases the need for strategies that handle large rebalancing orders systematically. Traders look for execution flows that maintain benchmark alignment while managing market influence.

Integration of Crypto-Asset APIs into Trading Workflows

Another emerging development is the blending of digital-asset liquidity pools with traditional execution workflows. API-enabled access to crypto venues provides additional data sources and allows trading firms to apply rules-based methods across both established and alternative markets.

Transparency Requirements from Global Regulators

Regulators across major financial centres encourage improved audit trails, clearer execution logic, and structured reporting. This motivates trading desks to adopt transparent, tracked processes that offer clear explanations of decision paths. Automated execution becomes an effective way to meet these expectations, reducing operational pressure associated with manual order handling.

Market Segmentation in the Algorithmic Trading Market

Segmentation by Types of Traders: Institutional investors, Retail investors, Long-term traders, Short-term traders

Segmentation by Component: Solutions, Services

Segmentation by Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

Segmentation by Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Key Players in the Algorithmic Trading Market

Thomson Reuters

Jump Trading LLC

Refinitiv Ltd

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Virtu Financial Inc.

Conclusion

The algorithmic trading market is placed for steady progress as traders rely more on automation for consistency, transparency, and improved workflow management. Firms adopt rule-based strategies to reduce manual burden and keep up with different market conditions. With structured processes becoming essential to maintaining compliance and handling large volumes efficiently, automated execution has moved from a specialised niche to a widely accessible tool.

