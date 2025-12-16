Davidstea Reports Third Quarter Results
|For the three-months ended
|For the nine-months ended
|November 1,
|November 2,
|November 1,
|November 2,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|12,613
|$
|14,039
|$
|37,488
|$
|38,565
|Cost of sales
|6,683
|6,815
|19,397
|20,270
|Gross profit
|5,930
|7,224
|18,091
|18,295
|Selling, general and administration expenses
|6,394
|8,700
|19,992
|23,860
|Results from operating activities
|(464
|)
|(1,476
|)
|(1,901
|)
|(5,565
|)
|Finance costs
|222
|185
|648
|450
|Finance income
|(45
|)
|(86
|)
|(180
|)
|(306
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(641
|)
|$
|(1,575
|)
|$
|(2,369
|)
|$
|(5,709
|)
|Sales - by country
|Canada
|$
|11,157
|$
|12,007
|$
|32,994
|$
|33,366
|USA
|1,456
|2,032
|4,494
|5,199
|Sales - by channel
|Online
|5,287
|6,359
|16,822
|18,584
|Retail
|4,862
|4,726
|14,698
|13,442
|Wholesale
|$
|2,464
|$
|2,954
|$
|5,968
|$
|6,539
|Comparable store sales growth
|2.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|7.0
|%
|12.0
|%
|Comparable retail sales per square foot
|$
|313
|$
|288
|$
|891
|$
|818
|EBITDA(1)
|686
|(593
|)
|1,585
|(3,372
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|802
|1,010
|2,167
|(118
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (after rent equivalent expense)(1)
|(386
|)
|(30
|)
|(1,459
|)
|(2,702
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)(1)
|(632
|)
|12
|(2,187
|)
|(2,597
|)
|Adjusted fully diluted income (loss) per common share(1)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Gross profit as a percentage of sales
|47.0
|%
|51.5
|%
|48.3
|%
|47.4
|%
|SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales
|50.7
|%
|62.0
|%
|53.3
|%
|61.9
|%
| _______________
1Please refer to“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios” in this press release.
|For the three-months ended
|For the nine-months ended
|November 1,
|November 2,
|November 1,
|November 2,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(611
|)
|$
|2,842
|$
|(6,667
|)
|$
|(715
|)
|Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,289
|(1,002
|)
|(1,065
|)
|(2,562
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|(237
|)
|(608
|)
|(368
|)
|(1,381
|)
|Decrease in cash during the period
|441
|1,232
|(8,100
|)
|(4,658
|)
|Cash, end of period
|$
|8,087
|$
|7,942
|$
|8,087
|$
|7,942
|Free cash flow
|$
|(848
|)
|$
|2,234
|$
|(7,035
|)
|$
|(2,096
|)
|Inventory turnover
|0.22
|0.24
|0.70
|0.69
|CAPEX
|$
|237
|$
|608
|$
|368
|$
|1,381
|Number of stores
|20
|19
|20
|19
|November 1,
|August 2,
|May 3,
|February 1,
|As at
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Cash
|$
|8,087
|$
|7,646
|$
|10,402
|$
|16,187
|Accounts and other receivables
|2,378
|1,797
|2,237
|1,775
|Inventories
|18,182
|16,008
|12,989
|12,736
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|949
|2,206
|1,965
|1,468
|Trade and other payables
|$
|9,063
|$
|8,930
|$
|7,527
|$
|11,814
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results is scheduled for today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at davidstea. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for one year.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios
This press release includes“non-IFRS financial measures” defined as including: 1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (after rent equivalent expense), 2) Adjusted net income (loss), 3) Adjusted fully diluted income (loss) per common share, 4) Comparable store sales growth, and 5) Comparable retail sales per square foot. These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined by or in accordance with IFRS and may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. DAVIDsTEA believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide knowledgeable investors with useful information with respect to historical operations. These non-IFRS financial measures are presented as supplemental performance measures because the Company believes they facilitate a comparative assessment of its operating performance relative to its performance based on IFRS results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period-to-period but not in substitution to IFRS financial measures.
Please refer to the non-IFRS financial measures and ratios section in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for a reconciliation to IFRS financial measures.
Note
This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which is filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at and will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that express DAVIDsTEA's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans or assumptions regarding future events or future results and that are, or may be deemed to be,“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes”,“expects”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“approximately”,“intends”,“plans”,“estimates” or“anticipates” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, its plan to return to profitability, future sales through retail, e-commerce and wholesale channels, and its results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and prospects.
While DAVIDsTEA believes its opinions and expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, including the risk factors discussed in Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on May 28, 2025, which could materially affect the Company's business, financial condition or future results.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at
|Contact information
| MBC Capital Markets Advisors
Pierre Boucher
514-731-0000
| DAVIDsTEA Investor Relations
...
