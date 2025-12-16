Performancex Launches AI Platform That Monitors Workplace Communications. And Workers Are Asking For It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1.5 million views on TikTok before launch. Not from managers. From the employees who want to be monitored.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerformanceX today announced the launch of its AI-powered performance platform, a product most employees should hate: software that monitors email, Slack messages, recorded phone calls, and meeting notes.

When the cofounders started posting about it on TikTok, they expected backlash. Instead: 1.5 million views in three weeks and comment after comment from workers asking how to get their boss to sign up.

Workers don't want to be monitored. They want proof they're drowning before it becomes an exit interview. That proof already exists in Slack, email, and Zoom recordings nobody watches. PerformanceX watches.

"The viral demand wasn't from managers looking to catch slackers," said Codrin Arsene, Co-founder of PerformanceX. "It was from employees watching the guy who talks the most and delivers the least getting promoted again. They want a tool that exposes the truth. Because right now, the wrong people are winning."

Older generations suffered quietly and called it professionalism. Gen Z won't. Not when the data exists, and nobody bothers to look.

The $180,000 Mistake

She carried 37% more work than her teammates for eight straight weeks. Teammates pinged her for help. No response. She stopped talking in meetings. Her output dropped. Nobody noticed until she quit.

"It's unfortunate we only tried PerformanceX after she left," said a VP of Engineering at a beta customer company, who requested anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. "Twelve months of data. Every datapoint screamed 'this person needs help.' I had no idea. That's on me."

The company estimates the loss at $180,000.

PerformanceX research found 94% of managers would have acted if they'd seen the warning. They didn't see it. The data was there. Nobody was looking.

Not Surveillance. Proof.

PerformanceX does not track keystrokes, screenshots, or personal devices. It analyzes data inside the communication tools companies already own.

Some beta customers withdrew, citing cultural resistance. PerformanceX estimates 10–15% of companies will reject it on principle.

"We're not for everyone," Arsene said. "But it's not just executives who want this. Workers want their contributions on the record before the wrong person gets the promotion."

How PerformanceX Works

PerformanceX connects to email, Slack, Zoom, and phone recordings. The team collects job descriptions and the leadership's definition of what 'good' looks like. Those become the rules the AI measures against. Company leaders review the initial reports, request any necessary adjustments, and approve them. Then it runs on autopilot.

Every Monday at 6 AM, employees get a scorecard showing:



Performance Score (0–100)

Wins Worth Repeating, with timestamps

Opportunities to Level Up, with the exact message that triggered it Try This Instead, a rewrite of what they should have said

Try it first: Pick two employees. PerformanceX analyzes 12 months of their communications and delivers a full report in 48 hours. No cost. No commitment.

