West Point Gold Announces Proceeds of $3.0 Million from Warrant Exercises; Expands Ongoing Drill Program at Gold Chain to 15,000m by Adding a Second Drill Rig

Highlights of this Release:

3,229 m have been drilled since drilling resumed in September 2025, results are pending for 1,594 m.

The Company has decided to expand the ongoing drill program to 15,000 m (was 10,000 m). Second drill rig expected at site in early January 2026. "The combination of our ongoing drilling success and better-than-expected balance sheet at this point in the program has us well-positioned to drill more aggressively in 2026. Our plan is to test Tyro South, a 1.2 km extension of the 1 km Tyro Main Zone, expand the Tyro Main Zone to depth, and test many of the other high-potential targets at Gold Chain," stated Derek Macpherson, President & CEO. "We would like to thank our many supportive shareholders who have exercised warrants over the last few months, putting us in this strong financial position." Warrant Exercise Update

Since September 30, 2025, a total of 6,271,071 warrants have been exercised for proceeds of C$3.0 million. As at December 15, 2025, the Company's cash balance is C$7.2 million, and shares outstanding are 108,072,448. The remaining warrants outstanding with expiries are detailed in Table 1. Table 1: Outstanding Warrants as at December 15, 2025

EXPIRATION EXERCISE PRICE WARRANTS VALUE 03-MAY-2026 $0.30 780,500 $234,150 09-OCT-2026 $0.40 1,909,986 $763,994 24-OCT-2026 $0.45 5,809,425 $2,614,241 15-NOV-2026 $0.40 5,387,652 $2,155,061 22-NOV-2026 $0.40 1,220,000 $488,000 10-JUN-2027 $0.45 213,336 $96,001 10-JUN-2027 $0.55 7,630,950 $4,197,023 TOTAL

22,951,849 $10,548,470

Expanded Drill Program at Gold Chain

Since September, the Company has completed 3,229 m of drilling at the Tyro Main Zone. Initial drilling focused on infill drilling of the near-surface portion of the deposit (1,178 m) and expanding the high-grade zone at northeast (NE) Tyro (2,051 m). Assays are pending for 1,594 m.

With the addition of a second drill rig, the Company plans to drill an additional 5,000 m in this program for a total of 15,000 m (was 10,000 m). The addition of a second drill and expansion of the drill program are expected to enable the Company to test more step-out targets at Gold Chain and to expand the Tyro Main Zone to depth.

Targets that may be tested include Tyro South, Sheep Trail mine, Black Dyke mine, Gold Chain Hill and Union Pass Corridor targets, along with follow-up drilling at the Frisco Graben (Figure 1). Additional permitting work is underway to test targets, not on the patented claims.

The addition of the second drill rig allows the Company to systematically test these targets while continuing to advance the Tyro Main Zone toward a maiden resource.







Figure 1. Geologic Overview of the Gold Chain Project showing targets for the 2025-2026 drilling campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. The Company is advancing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is progressing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

