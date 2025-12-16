Jeffs' Brands Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Scanary Through Expanded Distribution Agreements Covering Key Global Territories And Israeli Stadiums

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KeepZone AI is expected to complete full $1 million consideration payment schedule on track, with first installment already executed

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs' Brands” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, which recently began expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced AI-driven solutions recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., (“KeepZone”), gained significant progress and expansion of the previously disclosed strategic distribution partnership with Scanary Ltd. (“Scanary”), an Israeli deep-tech pioneer in AI-powered 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat-detection systems.

KeepZone has already initiated the $1 million consideration payment schedule, with the first $200,000 installment completed and the remaining four monthly installments of $200,000 each expected to proceed on schedule. Scanary has granted KeepZone additional exclusive distribution rights for its revolutionary AI-radar screening systems specifically for stadium operators in Israel. This new exclusivity runs for an initial six-month period and will automatically renew for a further six months upon the closing of at least one stadium sale in Israel during the initial term.

Exclusive distribution rights in Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates for an initial 24-month term (automatically extendable for another 24 months upon achieving a cumulative purchase target of 20 systems); Non-exclusive distribution rights in Spain and Italy.

Scanary's groundbreaking technology enables contactless screening of up to 25,000 individuals per hour in open spaces, eliminating traditional checkpoints and physical searches while delivering real-time threat detection in under two seconds. The system automatically disregards benign objects such as phones and keys, making it ideally suited for high-traffic venues including airports, stadiums, transit hubs, critical infrastructure, and major events.

“We are executing swiftly and expanding even faster than anticipated,” said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone AI.“The addition of exclusive stadium rights in Israel within days of signing the original agreement reflects the strong mutual confidence between our teams and the immediate market recognition of Scanary's game-changing technology. We are actively engaged with multiple prospects across all granted territories and are confident in our ability to drive meaningful adoption in 2026 and beyond.”

About Jeffs' Brands

Jeffs' Brands is a data-driven company with e-commerce activities operating on the Amazon Marketplace and has recently expanded into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs' Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market's significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing its belief that the remaining four monthly instalments of $200,000 are expected to proceed on schedule and that the addition of exclusive stadium rights in Israel within days of signing the original agreement reflects the strong mutual confidence between the Company's and Scanary's teams and the immediate market recognition of Scanary's game-changing technology and the Company's ability to drive meaningful adoption in 2026. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

