EV Semiconductors Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2034


2025-12-16 06:10:43
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published the report,“ EV Semiconductors Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034

Market Dynamics

The accelerating transition towards electric mobility, rising production of battery electric vehicles, and the increasing semiconductor content required across powertrain, battery systems, and vehicle intelligence platforms are driving the EV Semiconductors Market. Growing adoption of high-voltage architectures, together with the expansion in charging infrastructure and advanced vehicle control systems, has strengthened semiconductor deployment in EV applications such as powertrain inverters, onboard chargers, BMS units, ADAS controllers, and connectivity modules. Consistent demand associated with the surge in global EV manufacturing capacity and a shift toward software-defined vehicle platforms encourages the demand for semiconductors throughout key automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

The collaborative effort of automakers with semiconductor and electronics integrators in the U.S., China, Germany, South Korea, and Japan acts as a catalyst for market growth. Strategic investments in SiC and GaN manufacturing, along with innovation in packaging and reliability testing, open new frontiers for next-generation electric vehicle architectures. Features such as centralized computing, domain controllers, and advanced power electronics further accelerate the infusion of high-performance semiconductor technologies, therefore laying the foundation for continued growth during the forecast period.

Market Highlights

  • Segmental Leadership: Silicon (Si) semiconductors hold the largest share (52.72%) in 2025, while Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices record the fastest CAGR (14.32%) due to rising adoption in high-voltage EV platforms.
  • Vehicle Type Outlook: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) represent the dominant segment, accounting for 51.15% market share in 2025.
  • Application Insights: The Powertrain segment leads the market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR (9.86%) during the forecast period, driven by strong demand for advanced inverter and motor control semiconductors.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominates the market with over 34.78% share in 2025, supported by robust EV production growth and expansion of automotive semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Competitive Players

  • Infineon Technologies
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Renesas Electronics
  • ON Semiconductor
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Texas Instruments
  • Analog Devices
  • Toshiba Electronic Devices
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Microchip Technology
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Wolfspeed
  • Fuji Electric
  • SK hynix
  • Broadcom
  • SEMIKRON
  • Qorvo
  • Power Integrations
  • Xilinx
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Semiconductor Technology
  • Silicon (Si)
  • Silicon Carbide (SiC)
  • Gallium Nitride (GaN)
  • Others
  • By Vehicle Type
  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
  • By Application
  • Powertrain
  • Battery Management System (BMS)
  • Onboard Charger (OBC)
  • ADAS & Body Control
  • Infotainment & Connectivity
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

