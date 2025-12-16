US Magnificent Seven Will Look Less So In 2026

MENAFN - Asia Times) The S&P 500's Magnificent Seven, namely Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, may look far less magnificent by 2026 as intensifying competition in the AI race erodes the dominance they have enjoyed for much of the past decade.

For investors, this shift matters deeply. US equity leadership continues to shape global capital flows, valuations and risk appetite, and changes at the core of American markets inevitably ripple through Asian portfolios.

Artificial intelligence remains transformative and its importance to global growth is unquestionable. Across Asia, governments, manufacturers, financial institutions, and technology firms are embedding AI into supply chains, production lines, payment systems and consumer platforms.

Yet markets are approaching a phase where enthusiasm gives way to profit checks. Heavy investment, lofty valuations, and ambitious forecasts demand evidence of durable returns.

By 2026, AI is likely to face its first broad reckoning. The technology will not fade, but expectations will sharpen. Investors will focus less on capability and more on monetisation. Margins, cash flow, and capital discipline will matter more than scale alone. This evolution affects US tech giants most directly, but the implications extend far beyond them.