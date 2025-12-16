US Magnificent Seven Will Look Less So In 2026
For investors, this shift matters deeply. US equity leadership continues to shape global capital flows, valuations and risk appetite, and changes at the core of American markets inevitably ripple through Asian portfolios.
Artificial intelligence remains transformative and its importance to global growth is unquestionable. Across Asia, governments, manufacturers, financial institutions, and technology firms are embedding AI into supply chains, production lines, payment systems and consumer platforms.
Yet markets are approaching a phase where enthusiasm gives way to profit checks. Heavy investment, lofty valuations, and ambitious forecasts demand evidence of durable returns.
By 2026, AI is likely to face its first broad reckoning. The technology will not fade, but expectations will sharpen. Investors will focus less on capability and more on monetisation. Margins, cash flow, and capital discipline will matter more than scale alone. This evolution affects US tech giants most directly, but the implications extend far beyond them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment