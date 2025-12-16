Organizers Announce Timings Of Qatar National Day Parade In Corniche
Doha, Qatar: Organizing Committee of the National Day Celebrations invites residents and citizens to the 2025 National Parade at Doha Corniche on Thursday.
In a social media post by the Ministry of Culture, it announced that the parade will be held on Thursday, December 18, with public entrances to open at 5am and close at 7:30am.
The parade is expected to begin at 9am.
