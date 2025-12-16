403
Turkish Branch of Tech Giant Emerges as Strategic Global Hub
(MENAFN) The Turkish branch of German technology giant Siemens regards Türkiye as a pivotal center, providing the company’s worldwide technologies with capabilities in production, export, engineering, and research and development (R&D).
Huseyin Gelis, chair of Siemens Türkiye, told a news agency that Türkiye has played a strategic role in the company’s global achievements this year, serving not just as a market but as a hub with worldwide reach.
“This year was a period during which we increased Türkiye’s share, added value, and strategic impact in the global Siemens ecosystem, and we will continue to play an active role in Türkiye’s transformation by combining our know-how with our R&D capacity,” he stated.
Gelis emphasized that digital transformation in the industrial sector has become essential to sustain competitiveness. He noted that while initial trials and pilot projects for this transformation have concluded, companies are now seeking more integrated, scalable, data-driven solutions with robust cybersecurity measures.
He highlighted that AI-powered production enhancements, automation, and real-time data analytics constitute some of the key requirements for businesses aiming to elevate operational efficiency and competitive edge.
Gelis also indicated that Siemens’ global strategy, which focuses on AI automation, smart infrastructure, and sustainability, has shaped the company’s investment decisions and business development initiatives in Türkiye.
