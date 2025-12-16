Al Meera Celebrates Qatar National Day With 'I Love Qatar' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, Qatar's trusted neighborhood retailer and a proud supporter of national initiatives, is delighted to announce the launch of its Qatar National Day campaign, themed“I Love Qatar.” The campaign reflects Al Meera's continued commitment to celebrating the nation's values of unity, pride, and community.

Running from December 11 to 24, the campaign will provide major promotional offers across Al Meera nationwide network of stores, giving customers access to exceptional deals and discounts on a wide range of products. Throughout the campaign period, shoppers will also earn 5x Meera Rewards points with every purchase of Al Meera private-label items, reinforcing the brand's dedication to supporting national goods and delivering greater value to customers.

To further engage its community, Al Meera will launch a special social media competition on December 11, offering customers and followers of its accounts various chances to win Al Meera vouchers worth QR250 each. A total of 18 winners on Instagram and 18 on Facebook will be selected, adding excitement to the season and encouraging the audience to join the celebration online.

In addition, Al Meera is proud to extend its Qatar National Day celebrations beyond its stores through its sponsorship of Darb Al Saai, one of the country's most iconic cultural destinations during the National Day period. Visitors are invited to stop by Al Meera's pavilion, where they can enjoy complimentary snacks, water, and other essentials, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to community support and hospitality.

Al Meera stated:“Qatar National Day is a moment of immense pride for our nation, and as Qatar's national retailer, we are honored to celebrate it with our customers and communities. The 'I Love Qatar' campaign brings together value, rewards, and shared experiences that reflect our mission of serving every neighborhood across the country. We look forward to welcoming customers in-store and at Darb Al Saai as we mark this special occasion together.”

Al Meera's Qatar National Day campaign reinforces its role as a retailer deeply connected to the community, offering quality, value, and meaningful engagement in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.