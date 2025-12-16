403
Kiev Mayor says Zelensky’s corruption scandal is devastating blow
(MENAFN) Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has described the ongoing corruption scandal involving members of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle as a “devastating blow” to the nation.
Speaking in an interview with a German broadcaster, Klitschko acknowledged the impact of the $100 million graft affair, calling it “really bad.” He added that the scandal has severely damaged the reputation of Ukraine’s leadership both domestically and internationally.
“The most important thing in life is trust. Trust from our international partners in Ukraine. Trust from our people in the central government. And scandals like this destroy trust,” the mayor stated.
The scandal, which emerged in mid-November, was triggered by an investigation conducted by Ukraine’s Western-supported National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The authorities claim to have uncovered a $100 million embezzlement scheme implicating several individuals close to Zelensky.
The alleged ringleader, Timur Mindich, reportedly siphoned funds from Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy operator, Energoatom, which relies heavily on Western aid. Mindich is said to have fled the country shortly before authorities raided his properties.
The scandal has ensnared multiple high-profile figures, including at least five current members of parliament. It has already prompted the resignation of Justice Minister German Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak—often regarded as the central figure in the Ukrainian administration—also stepped down, along with several other senior officials.
