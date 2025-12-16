Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kiev Mayor says Zelensky’s corruption scandal is devastating blow

Kiev Mayor says Zelensky’s corruption scandal is devastating blow


2025-12-16 04:11:18
(MENAFN) Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has described the ongoing corruption scandal involving members of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle as a “devastating blow” to the nation.

Speaking in an interview with a German broadcaster, Klitschko acknowledged the impact of the $100 million graft affair, calling it “really bad.” He added that the scandal has severely damaged the reputation of Ukraine’s leadership both domestically and internationally.

“The most important thing in life is trust. Trust from our international partners in Ukraine. Trust from our people in the central government. And scandals like this destroy trust,” the mayor stated.

The scandal, which emerged in mid-November, was triggered by an investigation conducted by Ukraine’s Western-supported National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The authorities claim to have uncovered a $100 million embezzlement scheme implicating several individuals close to Zelensky.

The alleged ringleader, Timur Mindich, reportedly siphoned funds from Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy operator, Energoatom, which relies heavily on Western aid. Mindich is said to have fled the country shortly before authorities raided his properties.

The scandal has ensnared multiple high-profile figures, including at least five current members of parliament. It has already prompted the resignation of Justice Minister German Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak—often regarded as the central figure in the Ukrainian administration—also stepped down, along with several other senior officials.

MENAFN16122025000045017281ID1110486286



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search