Indonesian Leader Vows Three-Month Recovery After Devastating Floods
(MENAFN) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto pledged on Monday that areas devastated by floods and landslides in Sumatra would be restored within three months, according to a state-run media.
Speaking during a plenary Cabinet meeting in Jakarta, Prabowo acknowledged that rebuilding efforts across the worst-hit provinces could take months but emphasized steady progress.
"Perhaps the regions will return to normalcy in two or three months," he said, stressing that the government is working hard to restore normalcy in the affected provinces.
He noted that most damaged roads have already been reopened and said authorities plan to construct 2,000 housing units, both temporary and permanent, for displaced residents.
The government has also mobilized 1,000 pieces of heavy equipment — including excavators, clean water tanks, portable toilets, and Bailey bridges — to support recovery operations, the president said.
In addition, Prabowo said 60 helicopters and several aircraft are conducting daily flights to transport humanitarian assistance to impacted areas.
Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that as of Monday, floods and landslides had killed 1,030 people, left 206 missing, and affected millions across 52 districts and cities in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra.
According to the agency, damage assessments show widespread destruction, including 186,488 homes, 1,600 public buildings, 219 healthcare facilities, 967 schools, 434 places of worship, and 290 office buildings.
In a separate disaster update, Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center said the death toll from extreme weather linked to Cyclone Ditwah has climbed to 643, with 183 people still missing since the storm struck on Nov. 17.
