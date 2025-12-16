403
Trump Says Ukraine Peace Deal Is Near
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that an agreement to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a close is nearer than at any other time since the fighting erupted in 2022.
“I think we're closer now than we have been ever and we'll see what we can do. We want to save a lot of lives,” Trump told journalists inside the Oval Office, pointing to what he characterized as wide-ranging and constructive discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as multiple European officials.
Trump noted that he had communicated with the heads of government of Germany, Italy, Finland, France, the UK, Poland, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, in addition to NATO representatives, describing the exchanges as "very long and very good."
The US leader also revealed that he has held several discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing confidence that both parties are interested in ending the conflict, while admitting that maintaining coordination between Moscow and Kyiv remains challenging.
“We've had good talks with Russia, and I think they'd like to get back to a more normal way of life,” he added.
Earlier, a US official who briefed the press said Trump was “really pleased” with the headway achieved during talks in Europe, estimating that about 90% of the disagreements between the parties had been settled, although critical issues are still unresolved.
According to officials, suggested security commitments for Ukraine would involve “Article Five-like” guarantees — a nod to NATO’s collective defense principle — with Trump prepared to forward these proposals to the US Senate for approval.
