Venezuela rejects EU sanctions renewal
(MENAFN) On Monday, Venezuela’s government issued a sharp denunciation of the European Union’s decision to renew sanctions, condemning the measures as unilateral coercion against the country.
The Foreign Ministry described the sanctions as "illegitimate, illegal, and contrary to international law," attributing Brussels’ actions to an "erratic foreign policy."
"The leaders of that bloc have unfortunately chosen to accelerate their own political decline by insisting on a line of sterile hostility against Venezuela," the government of President Nicolas Maduro stated.
The announcement follows EU foreign ministers’ approval in Brussels to extend the sanctions for an additional year, targeting 69 individuals linked to Maduro’s inner circle and keeping them on the bloc’s blacklist until January 10, 2027. According to reports, the EU justified the move “in view of the persistent actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law, as well as the ongoing human rights violations and repression of civil society and the democratic opposition.”
First introduced in November 2017, the sanctions impose a travel ban on key officials—including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez—prohibiting their entry into EU countries. The measures also freeze assets and accounts held in Europe, block sanctioned individuals from accessing funds or economic resources within EU territory, and enforce an embargo on arms or equipment that could be used for "internal repression."
The EU maintained that lifting the sanctions would require meaningful improvements in human rights and the rule of law. "The EU has not taken any measures that could harm the Venezuelan people or the economy. The responsibility for ending the crisis in Venezuela lies with its authorities," EU foreign ministers said, emphasizing the need for substantial progress toward authentic dialogue and democratic transition.
The renewed sanctions come amid heightened US military activity in the Caribbean and the recent Nobel Peace Prize recognition of Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.
