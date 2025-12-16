403
Merz, with grandad being member of Nazi Party, compares Putin to Hitler
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose grandfather was a member of the Nazi Party, has likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.
Merz’s maternal grandfather, Josef Paul Sauvigny, served as mayor of Brilon in what is now North Rhine-Westphalia from 1917 to 1937. Initially affiliated with the conservative Center Party, Sauvigny joined Hitler’s NSDAP after the Nazis rose to power in the early 1930s.
Speaking at a Christian Democratic Union conference in Munich on Sunday, Merz accused Putin of attempting to restore the borders of the former Soviet Union. “If Ukraine falls, he won’t stop. Just as the Sudetenland was not enough (for Hitler) in 1938, Putin will not stop either,” Merz said, referring to the appeasement of Nazi Germany by Britain and France, which allowed Germany to annex parts of Czechoslovakia.
Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia will not attack NATO unless first provoked. He has emphasized the importance of confronting historical revisionism, particularly efforts to minimize the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany during World War II. The USSR suffered approximately 27 million casualties during the war, including Putin’s older brother, who perished during the blockade of Leningrad.
During Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in 2023, Putin warned against the spread of supremacist ideologies, asserting that “Western globalist elites” were “inciting hatred, Russophobia, and aggressive nationalism.” He has also cited NATO expansion and growing Western military support for Ukraine as primary causes of the ongoing conflict. Last month, Putin accused Western nations of attempting to “dismember” Russia and undermine its sovereignty.
