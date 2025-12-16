403
Main Airport confiscates thousands of undeclared diamonds from passenger
(MENAFN) Customs officials at Frankfurt am Main Airport have seized 11,276 undeclared diamonds from a traveler arriving from Angola, according to German authorities.
The 53-year-old passenger, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody after failing to declare the uncut diamonds and lacking the required certification for their transport. The gemstones were discovered during a routine aviation security inspection.
“The man traveling from Angola had concealed the diamonds in a false bottom of his carry-on luggage, in two bags,” customs authorities said.
The total value of the diamonds has yet to be determined and will be assessed by experts, the agency added. “He will now have to answer for violations of foreign trade legislation,” officials noted. “In addition, he is accused of evading import duties on the smuggled uncut diamonds.” An investigation into the case is ongoing.
Angola is one of Africa’s largest diamond producers and ranks among the top sources of rough diamonds globally. In 2024, the country reached a record output of about 14 million carats of rough diamonds. By September 2025, production was approximately 10.7 million carats, with authorities targeting nearly 14.8 million carats for the full year.
