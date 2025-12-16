(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC ( "Diversified", or the "Company" ) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 122,944 of common stock, par value $0.01 each of the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.7447 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled. Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: December 15, 2025 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 122,944 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.53 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.83 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.7447





Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,322,829 of common stock, par value $0.01 in issue and no common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 80,322,849 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares

purchased: DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

PLC (ISIN:

GB00BQHP5P93) Dates of

purchases: 15 December 2025 Investment

firm: Mizuho Securities USA

LLC Aggregate number

of ordinary shares

acquired Daily volume

weighted

average price

paid Daily

highest

price paid

per share Daily

lowest

price per

share Trading

Venue 11,805 $ 13.7584 $ 13.82 $ 13.65 ARCX 5,924 $ 13.7142 $ 13.78 $ 13.66 ASPN 3,860 $ 13.7390 $ 13.82 $ 13.66 BAML 100 $ 13.8000 $ 13.80 $ 13.80 BARX 3,624 $ 13.7831 $ 13.82 $ 13.71 BATS 1,500 $ 13.7041 $ 13.74 $ 13.63 BATY 1,260 $ 13.8000 $ 13.80 $ 13.80 BIDS 1,420 $ 13.7167 $ 13.80 $ 13.62 EDGA 2,149 $ 13.7139 $ 13.81 $ 13.68 EDGX 30,905 $ 13.7123 $ 13.83 $ 13.53 IEXG 10,297 $ 13.7676 $ 13.82 $ 13.69 JPMX 100 $ 13.8000 $ 13.81 $ 13.79 LEVL 950 $ 13.7200 $ 13.74 $ 13.70 MEMX 1,700 $ 13.7967 $ 13.80 $ 13.79 MSPL 700 $ 13.6925 $ 13.72 $ 13.66 SGMT 11,951 $ 13.7425 $ 13.82 $ 13.66 UBSA 400 $ 13.8033 $ 13.81 $ 13.80 VFMI 1,000 $ 13.7264 $ 13.79 $ 13.63 XBOS 300 $ 13.6875 $ 13.73 $ 13.66 XCIS 13,176 $ 13.7426 $ 13.83 $ 13.63 XNAS 19,823 $ 13.7473 $ 13.83 $ 13.62 XNYS Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $ 13.7447 122,944





For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.