Wecent Launches Advanced Storage Solutions, Strengthening Global IT Infrastructure Presence

Wecent, a leading provider of enterprise-class servers and IT solutions, today announced the expansion of its storage server offerings, introducing a suite of high-performance solutions designed to meet the growing demands of modern enterprises worldwide. The new lineup, featuring Dell EMC PowerVault ME4012/24/84, Dell PowerVault ME4084, HPE StoreOnce 5660, and Dell PowerScale F900 All-Flash NAS systems, underscores Wecent's commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and cutting-edge storage technology to businesses across diverse industries.

As companies continue to generate and rely on massive volumes of data, efficient and secure storage has become a cornerstone of digital transformation strategies. Recognizing this need, Wecent has expanded its storage server portfolio, providing enterprises with versatile SAN, DAS, NAS, and all-flash solutions tailored to both performance-intensive applications and cost-efficient backup requirements.

“Our mission has always been to provide enterprise clients with reliable, high-quality IT infrastructure that drives growth and operational efficiency,” said the CEO of Wecent.“With the launch of these advanced storage solutions, we are enabling businesses to manage, protect, and scale their data environments with confidence. Whether organizations require high-speed all-flash arrays or secure backup systems, Wecent now delivers comprehensive solutions that align with their unique needs.”

New Storage Solutions for Modern Enterprises

The expanded product line introduces several notable systems:



Dell EMC PowerVault ME4012/24/84 SAN/DAS Storage: Combining robust SAN and DAS capabilities, this system delivers flexibility and performance for enterprises requiring high-capacity storage and seamless data access.

Dell PowerVault ME4084 5U NAS System: Designed for data-intensive environments, the ME4084 provides high-speed network-attached storage with enhanced scalability, allowing organizations to grow without compromising performance.

HPE StoreOnce 5660 NAS Backup Storage System: This system offers advanced data protection and deduplication technology, ensuring fast, secure, and cost-efficient backup for mission-critical workloads. Dell PowerScale F900 All-Flash NAS: Optimized for modern enterprise applications, the F900 delivers unparalleled all-flash performance and reliability, enabling faster data analytics, virtualization, and AI-driven workflows.

These solutions are backed by Wecent's strict adherence to international standards, including CE, FCC, and RoHS certifications, ensuring enterprises receive original, fully certified hardware that meets stringent global compliance requirements.

Expanding Global Market Reach

With this new product launch, Wecent is not only broadening its technical offerings but also reinforcing its international market strategy. Having served clients across Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia, Wecent is strategically positioned to address the diverse IT infrastructure needs of global enterprises.

“Our focus is on building win-win partnerships with clients worldwide,” said a spokesperson.“We provide tailored solutions, professional guidance, and reliable support, helping organizations optimize their IT operations and achieve long-term growth. By introducing these new storage systems, we are delivering tools that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.”

The launch also reflects Wecent's commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency. By offering high-performance, energy-efficient storage systems, the company helps clients reduce operational costs while maintaining exceptional performance and reliability.

Trusted Partnerships and Professional Expertise

Over its eight years of operation, Wecent has established trusted partnerships with globally recognized IT brands, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Huawei, Cisco, and H3C. This collaboration ensures that every storage system supplied is of the highest quality and backed by comprehensive support services.

In addition to supplying cutting-edge hardware, Wecent provides end-to-end solutions, including IT infrastructure planning, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. Clients benefit from professional consultation, ensuring that storage architectures are optimized for performance, security, and scalability.

“Our clients look to us not just as a supplier, but as a long-term partner in their digital journey,” added a spokesperson.“We combine certified hardware with expert guidance to simplify IT operations, enhance reliability, and future-proof enterprise storage infrastructure.”

Driving Digital Transformation

As businesses increasingly rely on data for decision-making, innovation, and customer engagement, Wecent's expanded storage solutions enable organizations to stay ahead in the digital economy. From small and medium-sized enterprises to large-scale multinational corporations, the new storage systems provide scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions capable of supporting diverse workloads, including big data analytics, virtualization, and AI applications.

With a dedicated team of experienced engineers and IT specialists, Wecent ensures that every client receives tailored support, from initial consultation to deployment and after-sales service. This approach has earned Wecent a strong reputation as a reliable partner for enterprise IT infrastructure solutions.

About Wecent

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Wecent has over eight years of experience delivering enterprise-class servers, storage systems, switches, and one-stop IT infrastructure solutions to businesses worldwide. The company partners with leading global brands to supply fully certified, durable, and high-performing hardware that drives operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Committed to quality, reliability, and professionalism, Wecent helps enterprises simplify IT operations, optimize performance, and scale their infrastructure according to evolving business needs. With a focus on client success, Wecent has become a trusted partner for organizations across Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia.