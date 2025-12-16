Infinigate Expands European Partnership With N-Able To Include Poland

MENAFN - Pressat) Poland is the latest addition to the growing partnership between Infinigate and N-able, spearheading an expansion in the growing Eastern European market.

Warsaw, Poland – 16 December 2025. The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, today announced the extension of their successful European partnership with N-able -a global software company delivering an end-to-end cyber resilience platform-to incorporate Poland, as a significant step into the Eastern European market.

Infinigate's MSP and reseller partners will benefit from access to the entire N-able security portfolio, ensuring end-to-end cyber and business resilience through a holistic approach spanning the full attack lifecycle: from minimising the attack surface before an incident, reducing operational impact during an attack, and maintaining business continuity after.

Cyber resilience is critical to business continuity, not just for enterprises but equally for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to the N‐able 2025 Annual Threat Report, attackers are no longer skipping over smaller businesses. In fact, they're increasingly targeting them.

The cloud-native, AI powered cyber resilience platform from N-able delivers efficiency and risk reduction covering all aspects of cybersecurity, from endpoint management, security operations, and data protection. It helps SMBs achieve enterprise-grade protection with less complexity and greater confidence in their security posture

Joanna Sadecka, Country Manager at Infinigate Poland, commented:“We are delighted to extend the successful partnership with N-able across Poland. Together we can offer our channel partners an exciting opportunity for growth thanks to N-able's compelling platform and its channel-first approach, ensuring first-rate support, from expert training to peer-led events.”

Thomas Witting, Senior Director of Global Distribution Sales at N-able:“Poland represents an important addition and milestone in extending our footprint across Eastern Europe. Infinigate is the right channel partner for N-able, thanks to its deep cybersecurity expertise, strong customer focus and channel reach, as well as their proven track record in helping businesses strengthen their security stance.”

Look out for upcoming training opportunities and webinar series from Infinigate and N-able over the following weeks.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

