China's Big Layoff Wave Now Buffeting Its Tech Sector

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's long‐running wave of corporate layoffs is spreading from manufacturing and property to the technology sector, with some key firms cutting hundreds of engineering jobs as core businesses weaken and artificial intelligence (AI) growth remains uneven.

Recent job cuts at Baidu and Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), alongside years of downsizing at Alibaba Group, show technology is no longer insulated from China's broader slowdown and job losses.

China's jobless rate for 16-to-24-year-olds, excluding college students, stood at 17.3% in October, slightly down from 17.7% the month prior, the most recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, according to a Reuters report.

The unemployment rate for 25-to-29-year-olds, excluding students, remained unchanged at 7.2% from a month earlier, while the jobless rate for 30-to-59-year-olds fell to 3.8% from 3.9%, the data showed. It's not immediately clear how the recent wave tech layoffs will impact those figures.

Baidu began a year‐end workforce adjustment in late November, affecting multiple business lines, according to Chinese media reports. Some non‐core departments reportedly faced layoff ratios of 20-30%.

Severance packages were reportedly set at n+3 months, with some employees getting n+5, where“n” refers to the number of years of service at the company. Affected staff are required to complete handovers before the end of December.

The layoffs followed a deterioration in Baidu's third-quarter performance, particularly in its core advertising business. In the three months ended September 30, Baidu's online marketing revenue fell 18% year‐on‐year to 15.3 billion yuan (US$2.16 billion), a decline that exceeded market expectations and occurred despite a 1% increase in monthly active users on its app.

By contrast, AI‐related non‐online marketing revenue, including cloud services, autonomous driving unit Apollo Go and smart home devices such as Xiaodu, rose 21% to 9.3 billion yuan. iQiyi, Baidu's online video streaming subsidiary, saw revenue decline 8% to 6.7 billion yuan.

While AI revenue growth has remained positive, its pace slowed sharply from the second quarter, when it grew 34% year‐on‐year. The third‐quarter increase in the AI segment was largely due to a low base last year.