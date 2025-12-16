403
HRF files criminal complaint in Italy against Israeli soldier
(MENAFN) The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has lodged a criminal complaint in Italy targeting an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes and acts of genocide during operations in the Gaza Strip.
According to the HRF, the complaint was submitted to the Italian Public Prosecutor’s Office against Israel Yitzhki, a member of the Israeli army, after confirming that he is currently present on Italian territory. The organization emphasized that “under international and Italian law, Italy is legally obliged to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of grave international crimes when they are found on its soil.”
Investigations by the HRF allege that Yitzhki served in the 432nd Battalion of the Givati Brigade and participated in operations involving “extensive destruction of civilian property without military necessity” and attacks on “undefended towns, residential buildings, and civilian objects.” He is also accused of engaging in “unlawful detention and humiliating treatment of Palestinian civilians, including the publication of images showing detainees blindfolded, handcuffed, and kneeling.”
The foundation asserts that these actions constitute war crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute, covering destruction of property without military necessity, attacks against civilian targets, and the illegal detention of protected individuals.
Israeli military operations in Gaza since October 2023 have resulted in the deaths of nearly 70,700 people, primarily women and children, and injured over 171,100, continuing despite the existing ceasefire.
