Bradford International Alliance Celebrates Academic Excellence and Professional Achievement
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Dubai, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Bradford International Alliance (BIA), the GCC’s leading globally-recognized higher education institution and the only ACBSP member in the region, proudly announces the graduation of over 150 students at its annual ceremony, Gloria Magistrorum 2025. This milestone reflects an impressive 15% year-on-year increase, reinforcing BIA’s rapid growth, academic excellence, and expanding influence across the GCC, UK, and South Africa.
The ceremony honored diploma, bachelor, master, and doctorate graduates from BIA’s diverse academic portfolio, including top-performing programs such as Healthcare Management, International Business, Human Resource Management, Doctor of Education, Occupational Health & Safety, Supply Chain & Logistics, Finance & Banking, Business Administration, Marketing, Engineering Management, Information Technology, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Nursing Management and many more.
Through partnerships with leading universities worldwide, BIA continues to offer flexible, future-ready diploma, bachelor, master, and doctorate programs, globally recognized and aligned with fast-evolving industry needs.
“At BIA, we believe education must evolve with the world we serve. This year’s graduates stand at the forefront of innovation, leadership, and lifelong learning. Their achievements reaffirm our dedication to providing globally recognized, industry-aligned programs that equip learners to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.”
— Maha Y, Director, Bradford International Alliance
Representing a truly global learning community, this year’s graduates come from a wide mix of nationalities including Emirati, Kuwaiti, Saudi, Indian, Pakistani, Filipinos, Africans, Bangladeshi, Lebanese, Egyptian, Syrian, Moroccan, Sudanese, Sri Lankan, Russian, Jordanian, and many others across the GCC and beyond. Each graduate is part of the prestigious Bradford Guild, BIA’s global alumni society focused on mentorship, leadership development, and professional networking.
The ceremony was graced by a distinguished lineup of dignitaries and industry leaders who delivered inspiring insights to the graduating cohort.
Honored guests included Dr. Ali Hassan Yousef Al Hammadi, Director of Printing Press at the National Archives, Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Naznen Maymoun, Director of Nursing at the Ministry of Health; Dr. Ricardo Saavedra, Director and Chairman on International Programs at Azteca University, Mexico; Mr. Mohammed Mrair Mohammed Ahmed AlKatbi, Project Manager Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; Mr. Rahul Nair, Director- International University Relations; Dr. Al Mutaz Mohamed Abdalla, Health Information Management Officer at Tawam Hospital SEHA; Dr. Adil Mohamed Abdullrahim, Sr. Business Development Manager; Dr. Amit Kapoor, Senior Faculty; Mr. Aboude Darkashli, Founder of Novera Real Estate; Mr. Santosh K Mrinalini, Founder and Managing director of Le Sash Hospitality Services, among others.
About Bradford International Alliance (BIA) bradfordia.org/
Bradford International Alliance is a globally recognized higher education institution operating across the GCC, UK, and South Africa. As the only ACBSP member in the GCC and recipient of multiple awards for educational excellence, BIA delivers flexible, industry-relevant diploma, bachelor, master, and doctorate programs through partnerships with globally accredited schools and universities. BIA fosters professional leadership, academic innovation, and lifelong learning through digital initiatives, knowledge-sharing platforms, and global alumni network.
