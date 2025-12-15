Trump Sues BBC For $5 Billion Over Edited Panorama Broadcast Of 2021 Capitol Speech

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has launched a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of misleading editing that he says falsely portrayed his January 6, 2021, Capitol speech as an incitement to violence.

According to court documents reported by Reuters, Trump is seeking US$5 billion in damages from the BBC, alleging that the corporation“put words in my mouth” by splicing together separate portions of his speech in a Panorama documentary examining the Capitol riots. The lawsuit marks a dramatic escalation in a dispute that has already led to senior resignations within the BBC and intensified debate over media accountability and cross-border defamation claims.

What is Donald Trump alleging?

In his legal filing, Trump claims that selective editing in the Panorama programme misrepresented his remarks and created a misleading impression of his role in the events of 6 January 2021. He argues that the documentary suggested he encouraged violence when, he says, his full speech did not.

| BBC officials grilled by lawmakers over its standards after Trump's threat

“They had me saying things that I never said coming out. I guess they used AI or something,” Trump said on Monday, adding:“So we'll be bringing that lawsuit.”

Which BBC programme is at the centre of the dispute?

The controversy centres on the BBC Panorama documentary Trump: A Second Chance?, broadcast in the UK in October 2024. The programme was later accused of being misleading after reporting by The Telegraph alleged that two separate parts of Trump's speech were edited together, making it appear as though he delivered a continuous call to action linked to the Capitol riot.

The BBC later acknowledged that remarks delivered at different points in the speech-some nearly an hour apart-had been combined into a short clip. Critics argue that the edit omitted Trump's call for supporters to make their voices heard“patriotically and peacefully”.

Why does Trump say the issue matters?

Donald Trump has framed the lawsuit as both a personal grievance and a broader challenge to what he describes as institutional media bias. He confirmed plans to sue the BBC for up to $5 billion, alleging deliberate misrepresentation.

| BBC apologises after repeatedly calling Princess Catherine 'Kate Middleton'

“I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth. Literally, they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said coming out.

“They actually put terrible words in my mouth, having to do with January 6 that I didn't say, and the beautiful words that I said, right, the beautiful words talking about patriotism and all of the good things that I said, they didn't say that.”

| BBC chair apologises for 'error of judgement' in Trump speech edit

He later added:“In a little while, you'll be saying, I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth. Literally, they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said coming out. I guess they used AI or something. So we'll be bringing that lawsuit. A lot of people are asking: When are you bringing that lawsuit? Even the media can't believe that one...They actually put terrible words in my mouth, having to do with January 6 that I didn't say...We'll be filing that suit probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning. I want to thank all of you for being here.”

How did the BBC respond to the editing controversy?

The row triggered the resignations in November of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness, intensifying scrutiny of editorial standards at the broadcaster.

BBC chair Samir Shah issued a personal letter to Trump and the White House, acknowledging the problem with the edit. In a public clarification, the BBC said:“We accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech...and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.”

| Why has Trump threatened to sue BBC? Explained in 10 points

However, BBC has rejected the basis for a defamation claim. In a November statement, it said:“BBC chair Samir Shah has separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president's speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the program...While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”

Where was Trump: A Second Chance? broadcast?

The BBC has maintained that the Panorama documentary was aired only in the United Kingdom and not on its US television channels. While the programme was briefly available on BBC iPlayer, the service is geo-restricted and not legally accessible to US audiences without the use of a VPN.

| 'Doctored' Trump Clip Sparks BBC Scandal: Memo That Toppled Top Bosses

Legal experts note that this could complicate Trump's case, as establishing jurisdiction and reputational harm in the United States may prove challenging if the broadcast was not formally published there.

Why is the legal timing significant?

Trump: A Second Chance? premiered on BBC One on 28 October 2024, just days before the US presidential election. Although UK defamation claims are now time-barred under British law, Trump has turned to US courts as his chosen venue.