403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canopy Growth Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation: And MTL Cannabis Corp. have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Canopy Growth will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MTL and will settle all debt and debt-like instruments owed by MTL, in a transaction valued at approximately $125 million on a fully-diluted equity basis and approximately $179 million on an enterprise value basis. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading up $0.08 at $2.48.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment