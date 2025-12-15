Richard Butler

Richard is a vertebrate palaeontologist whose research focuses on the systematics, evolution and biogeography of dinosaurs and other Mesozoic reptiles, particularly during the Triassic and Jurassic. His work is fundamentally specimen- and field-based and he currently co-leads field projects in England, Scotland, Morocco and Kyrgzstan.

