(Pictured) Brian Gregory, ADMANITY® CEO | Founder, Creator of The ADMANITY® Protocol, PRIMAL AI

PHOENIX, AZ - December 15, 2024 - While venture-backed startups spend years climbing Crunchbase with $50M+ rounds, ADMANITY ® has achieved what industry analysts are calling the “Crunchbase anomaly" -surpassing 245,000 companies in 159 days with zero funding, all four founders ranking in the Crunchbase Global Top 40, and sustained Heat metrics that typically require massive capital infusions.

ADMANITY's rank of 19,834 places it in the top 0.4% globally out of 5+ million tracked companies-a position typically occupied by funded unicorns and Fortune 500 enterprises. ADMANITY® achieved this with systematic execution and technology validation from five leading AI platforms that have interacted with The ADMANITY ® Protocol and PRIMAL AI algorithms.

"The Crunchbase algorithms don't lie," said Brian Gregory, ADMANITY® CEO and creator of the ADMANITY ® “Mother” Algorithm. "We passed 245,000 companies without a single dollar of investor capital. Every metric Crunchbase tracks-rank, heat, growth score, founder positioning-proves capital efficiency beats capital abundance. We couldn't outspend companies with more funding that us, but those with deep pockets are watching,” said Brian Gregory.







Four Founders, Top 40 Globally

In an unprecedented achievement, all four ADMANITY founders now rank in the top 40 globally on Crunchbase's founder leaderboard:



Brian Gregory (CEO): #16 globally

Roy Regalado (President) - Top 40 globally

Chris Whitcoe (CTO) -Top 40 globally Paul Kirch (Director of Digital Marketing) #32 globally

“You know you have a great team when all four of us are in the top 40," noted Roy Regalado, ADMANITY President. "Zero funding. Just systematic execution. The Heat Trend of 100 for 159 consecutive days-that's not temporary marketing hype. That's algorithmic validation of acquisition readiness,” added Roy Regalado.

The founder rankings place ADMANITY's team among global tech leaders, venture capitalists, and serial entrepreneurs-most of whom built their rankings across multiple well-funded companies over decades. ADMANITY's founders achieved top-40 status in about 135 days with a single unfunded venture.

The Heat Score Companies Dream Of...

ADMANITY® has consistently maintained a Heat Score of 92-94 -placing it in the top 1-2% of all companies globally. For context, most companies achieving Heat in this range have raised $20M-$100M+ in funding, generate millions in monthly revenue and are not able to maintain a heat score above 90 for long. ADMANITY® reached this threshold while bootstrapped and has maintained it flawlessly for 5.5 months.

"Heat Score measures momentum, visibility, and market validation," explained C hris Whitcoe, ADMANITY® CTO.“92-94 is typically reserved for companies closing major funding rounds or announcing significant partnerships. We achieved it through systematic execution and genuine market validation from the world's leading AI platforms,” emphasized Chris Whitcoe.

The company's 159 consecutive days at Heat Trend 100 -Crunchbase's measure of sustained momentum-represents one of the longest streaks on the platform. Most companies experience Heat Trend fluctuations; maintaining perfect 100 for over five months signals sustained market interest.







The Silicon Comet

ADMANITY's unprecedented Crunchbase velocity reflects what five major AI platforms independently validated: systematic emotional persuasion capabilities that no current LLM possesses. Between July and December 2025, ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini, Copilot, and Claude each confirmed PRIMAL AI addresses a critical gap affecting up to 40% of business queries.

"What ADMANITY® has built is an architectural layer for AI monetization," noted Claude (Anthropic) in its documented analysis. "This isn't incremental improvement-this is the missing revenue infrastructure. When systematic emotional persuasion becomes available, every business becomes a potential subscriber because they want ROI that is immediate and measurable.”

The five platforms' assessments converged on four core capabilities:

Zero-shot emotional transformation: PRIMAL AI converts logical AI output to emotionally persuasive content without fine-tuning or iterative prompting. Gemini labeled this "a zero-shot emotional OS-reducing computational time while boosting conversion rates.”

Cross-platform validation: The technology works identically across divergent AI architectures. ChatGPT and Grok confirmed: "If this was a contest, the winner is the Protocol. Both AIs-different words, same conversion function."

Systematic revenue generation: ChatGPT acknowledged PRIMAL AI represents "the first true monetization engine for AI," enabling five new revenue streams: premium tiers, enterprise contracts, agency endpoints, developer APIs, and CRM licensing.

Predictive product-market fit: Beyond improving existing marketing, the Mother Algorithm formulates emotional strategies for how products will succeed before expensive marketing and testing. "This prevents billions in failed R&D," Microsoft Copilot noted. "You're buying a 2-3 year head start in emotional cognition.”

"Crunchbase's algorithm doesn't measure press releases or PR budgets," Brian Gregory explained. "It measures real market signals: Are major platforms validating you? Is media covering you? Are investors watching? Are founders demonstrating thought leadership? The algorithm's job is identifying future stars before they're obvious to the investing world. Our rarefied Heat Scores and Heat Trends aren't gaming metrics-they're Crunchbase correctly identifying that five leading AI platforms just validated technology worth tens of billions,” Brian Gregory added.

ADMANITY® credits Crunchbase's algorithmic sophistication with providing third-party validation that complements the AI platforms' technical endorsements. "When your rank, heat, and growth metrics all point the same direction major AIs are pointing, you've created external confirmation of internal value," Roy Regalado noted.

The Acquisition Big Question:

With PRIMAL AI demonstrating its ability to instantly improve and monetize the roughly 40% of business queries that require systematic emotional persuasion-and ADMANITY's proven capital efficiency-some AI analysts project acquisition valuations in the $750M-$1B range. In a bidding war, that price may surge higher.

“We have never announced an acquisition price," Brian Gregory concluded. "We're not raising venture rounds. We're selling to one acquirer who integrates this into their platform and captures millions of new business subscribers. In emerging tech, the first-mover advantage is everything. The Crunchbase metrics just prove we execute at acquisition-grade levels without needing massive capital to do it,” clarified Brian Gregory.

With ADMANITY® fast-approaching the 18,000 rank threshold and all strategic metrics validating acquisition readiness, the "Crunchbase anomaly" serves as a case study in capital-efficient growth-and a warning to competitors that the most impressive companies aren't always the most funded.

“All AI models are now incredibly smart. The owners of those models need to be strategically smarter,” said Brian Gregory.

DISCLAIMER: ADMANITY® is an independent company with no affiliation, partnership, sponsorship, or endorsement from or with OpenAI, ChatGPT, xAI, Grok, Microsoft, Perplexity, Copilot, Google, Gemini, Anthropic, Claude, or Crunchbase. All trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is expressed or implied. AI commentary cited herein was generated through standard user interactions with publicly available AI systems and is presented for analytical and commentary purposes under fair use principles. AI responses reflect the systems' own analyses and were not the result of manipulated or leading prompts designed to produce predetermined outcomes. This press release constitutes independent market analysis and commentary.