Agricultural Biologicals Market Outlook (2025-2030): Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Future Scope

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"The global agricultural biologicals market to reach USD 34.99 billion by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Farming and eco-friendly solutions.

The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow from USD 18.44 billion in 2025 to USD 34.99 billion by 2030, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market analysis. Agricultural biologicals, including biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers, are increasingly adopted for enhancing plant health, improving soil fertility, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

The market growth is fueled by rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives, increasing adoption of organic farming, and stricter regulations on chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Key applications span crop protection, seed treatment, and soil enhancement. While challenges such as performance consistency, farmer awareness, and regulatory compliance remain, advancements in biotechnology and formulation technologies continue to strengthen market prospects.

What Are Agricultural Biologicals

Agricultural biologicals, often called bioproducts or bio-agents, include naturally derived products such as biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Unlike conventional chemical inputs, these biological solutions enhance plant growth, protect crops from pests and diseases, and improve soil health-all while minimizing environmental impact.



Biopesticides: Derived from natural organisms, these target specific pests and pathogens, reducing the reliance on synthetic chemicals.

Biofertilizers: Enriched with beneficial microorganisms, they enhance nutrient availability and promote healthy soil ecosystems. Biostimulants: Natural compounds that improve plant growth, resilience, and yield, even under stress conditions like drought or nutrient deficiency.

Download PDF Brochure:

Market Insights by Type

The agricultural biologicals market is segmented into biocontrol, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. Biocontrol leads the market due to the growing preference for eco-friendly crop protection solutions. Biostimulants are gaining traction for improving plant growth, stress tolerance, and productivity, while biofertilizers enhance nutrient availability and soil health, collectively reducing reliance on synthetic inputs.

Market Insights by Source

Based on source, the market is categorized into microbial and natural products. The microbial segment dominates due to its proven effectiveness in crop protection and soil health management. Natural products, derived from plants, animals, or other biological materials, are also witnessing steady adoption because of their compatibility with organic and sustainable farming practices.

Market Insights by Mode of Application

The market by mode of application includes foliar spray, seed treatment, and soil treatment. Foliar sprays hold the largest share, driven by their efficiency in nutrient delivery and pest management. Seed treatments are increasingly popular for enhancing early-stage crop protection and germination, while soil treatments remain essential for long-term soil fertility and crop productivity.

Request Sample Pages:

Market Insights by Crop Type

Segmented by crop type, the market covers cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables. Cereals and grains hold a major share due to their global significance as staple crops. Oilseeds and pulses are witnessing growth amid rising demand for protein-rich foods, while fruits and vegetables account for a significant portion of the market due to their high value and the need for effective pest and disease management.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period. Growth is driven by stringent regulations on synthetic pesticides, increasing adoption of organic farming, rising consumer demand for residue-free produce, and strategic investments by key market players in research, innovation, and partnerships.

The agricultural biologicals market is poised for strong growth, supported by innovations in crop protection, soil health management, and sustainable agriculture solutions worldwide.

Leading Agricultural Biologicals Companies:

Key players in the agricultural biologicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva (US), UPL (India), Nufarm (Australia), Novonesis (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Mosaic (US), Rovensa Next (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SEIPASA, S.A. (Spain), Koppert (Netherlands), and Gowan Company (US).

Future Outlook

The future of agricultural biologicals is bright. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect:



Next-generation biopesticides targeting a broader spectrum of pests with higher efficiency.

Customized biofertilizers tailored to specific soil types and crops. Integration with digital agriculture, enabling precision application and monitoring for maximum crop productivity.

Make an Inquiry:

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.