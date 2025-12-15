Emirates Launches New Collection Of Keepsake Amenity Kits To Highlight Endangered Species

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 15, 2025/APO Group/ --

Emirates ( ) Premium Economy and Economy Class customers on long haul flights globally will be treated to a new range of complimentary amenity kits, onboard in December. The buttery-soft new pouches incorporate bio-based materials including cactus and form a collectible range designed in partnership with United for Wildlife ( ), to highlight the most endangered species on the planet. For the first time, Premium Economy kits will contain skincare wellness products for customers from plant-powered brand, Aveda.

Emirates' new reusable amenity kits celebrate the diverse wildlife of the world, in four natural environments: the sea, sky, forest and desert. Hand drawn designs adorn each bag, and each pouch contains a story card that gives some insight into the wildlife featured. The endangered species that Emirates and United for Wildlife are highlighting include African grey parrots, Arabian gazelles, Arabian oryx, Asian black bears, Bengal tigers, Blue sharks, Bornean orangutans, Cape vultures, Chimpanzees, Fennec foxes, Geckos, Gibbons, Glass frogs, Green sea turtles, Manta rays, Painted bats, Pangolins, Peregrine falcons, Red sand boas, Small-clawed otters, Straw-headed bulbuls, Totoaba and Western gorillas.

Customers can learn more about HRH Prince William and The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife by watching the series 'Guardians' on Emirates' award-winning inflight entertainment system ice, as it spotlights the unsung heroes and wildlife rangers who risk everything to protect the natural world.

Emirates new 2025/26 Premium Economy Class Amenity Kit Bags

For the first time since its introduction in 2021, Emirates' Premium Economy class will have its own unique amenity kit bag with a handy wrist strap and filled with travel wellness products. Generous in size, the travel and wellness essentials inside include soft socks, eyeshades, earplugs, a Colgate dental kit, and Aveda lip balm, hand relief moisturising cream, and hydrating face lotion. The socks and eyeshades are made from 100% recycled post- consumer polyester, while the story card and ear plugs packaging are made from paper sourced from responsibly managed forests.

Available on overnight flights of longer duration, each collectible kit bag highlights endangered species through hand drawn artwork, as well as on a card inside which tells the story of the creature highlighted – from Pangolins, Glass frogs, Chimpanzees, Bengal tigers, Asian black bears, Totoabas, Small-clawed otters, Manta rays, Green sea turtles, Geckos, Peregrine falcons, Red sand boas, Fennec foxes, African grey parrots, Painted bats, Straw-headed bulbul and Cape vultures.

Emirates new 2025/26 Economy Class Amenity Kit Bags

Emirates new Economy Class kit bags are colourful keepsakes, filled with comfort items for travellers. These kits also contain soft socks, eyeshades, earplugs and a Colgate dental kit. The socks and eyeshades are made from 100% recycled post- consumer polyester, while the story card and ear plugs packaging are made from paper sourced from responsibly managed forests.

Available on overnight flights of longer duration, each collectible kit bag highlights endangered species through hand drawn artwork, as well as on a story card inside which tells the story of the creature highlighted – from Arabian gazelles, Arabian oryx, Blue sharks, Western gorillas, Gibbons, Bornean orangutan, Bengal tigers, Asian black bears, Small-clawed otters, Manta rays, Green sea turtles, Peregrine falcons, Fennec foxes, African grey parrots, and Cape vultures.

Emirates Environmental Sustainability Framework

Emirates' ongoing partnership with United for Wildlife reflects a deep commitment to the prevention of illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products - a core pillar of the Emirates Environmental Sustainability Framework ( ). Emirates is actively involved in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and exploitation and is a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce. Emirates has zero tolerance towards the illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products and its freight arm, Emirates SkyCargo, has implemented a complete ban on hunting trophies of elephants, rhinoceros, lions and tigers. In June 2023, Emirates reinforced its commitment to environmentally responsible practices by achieving IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications.

About United for Wildlife

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014, United for Wildlife aims to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products. By working collaboratively with the transport and finance sectors, building key partnerships with law enforcement and NGOs, and sharing information and best practices across the sectors, and across borders, United for Wildlife is disrupting this criminal network globally.

Learn about the endangered animals on Emirates' amenity kits

African grey parrots

African Grey parrots are widely trafficked for the pet trade, where they are highly sought after. Their heads and feathers are also increasingly valued in African traditional medicine. Renowned for their exceptional intelligence, these parrots can learn extensive vocabularies, mimic sounds, and use words contextually, demonstrating cognitive abilities comparable to those of a five-year-old child. They also form strong social bonds with humans, often developing affectionate relationships with their owners.

Arabian gazelles

Arabian gazelles are primarily trafficked for sale in exotic animal collections and for illegal hunting. These animals are notable for their adaptations to harsh desert environments, distinctive reproductive behaviours, and their important role in both conservation efforts and local culture. Arabian gazelles possess specialized physiological traits that enable them to survive extreme heat and arid conditions. In addition to their biological adaptations, they are highly valued within human culture and play a vital role in maintaining the balance of their native ecosystems.

Arabian oryx

Arabian oryx are trafficked mainly for the exotic animal trade and are also poached for their horns, meat, and hides. They exemplify a major conservation achievement, having been reintroduced into their native habitats after becoming extinct in the wild. Arabian oryx are well known for their remarkable adaptations to harsh desert environments and serve as important cultural symbols of resilience and national identity throughout the Arabian Peninsula.

Asian black bears

Asian black bears are poached for their gall bladders, claws, and teeth, and are increasingly trafficked as exotic pets. Also known as Moon Bears, they are distinguished by their arboreal lifestyle and significant cultural importance. Adapted for climbing, they feature a characteristic crescent-shaped white patch on their chest and are regarded as sacred in many Asian cultures, frequently appearing in regional folklore and art.

Bengal tigers

Bengal tigers are poached and trafficked for their skin, claws, teeth, and bones, with their derivatives highly valued in Eastern medicine. Each Bengal tiger has a unique stripe pattern, much like a human fingerprint. Unlike most big cats, they are excellent swimmers and possess the longest canine teeth of any feline species, making them formidable predators. In India, Bengal tigers are also an important cultural symbol, embodying nobility and strength.

Blue sharks

Blue Sharks are trafficked for their fins, skin, livers, and meat. Shark liver oil is commonly used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Fins are highly valued for their use in soups served at significant banquets and celebrations, such as weddings, in Asia, with even smaller fins now being displayed as symbols of wealth. Shark skin is processed into leather products.

Bornean orangutans

Bornean orangutans are prized in the exotic pet trade. Orangutans stand out for their high intelligence and close genetic relationship to humans, sharing approximately 97% of our DNA. As "gardeners of the forest," they play a vital ecological role by dispersing seeds throughout their habitat. Orangutans are also distinguished by their specialized arboreal lifestyle, complex social behaviours, and long, powerful arms adapted for life in the trees.

Cape vultures

Cape vultures face significant threats from mass poisoning events aimed at other large animals and are also targeted for the traditional medicine trade in Africa. As essential scavengers, vultures play a critical role in their ecosystems by consuming carcasses, thereby preventing the spread of disease to other wildlife and humans. They can soar for hours at altitudes up to 10,000 feet without flapping their wings. In southern Africa, Cape vultures are the only species that nest in large colonies, typically roosting on layered rock ledges and cliffs.

Chimpanzees

Chimpanzees are prized in the exotic pet trade and are also poached for their meat, hands and skulls. Chimpanzees are unique as our closest living relatives, sharing 98% of our DNA. They exhibit exceptional intelligence, complex social behaviours, and advanced problem-solving abilities. Notably, chimpanzees are among the few species that use and modify tools, display cultural traditions, and demonstrate self-awareness. Their intricate social structures, capacity for learning, and important ecological role in forest environments further highlight their significance.

Fennec foxes

Fennec foxes are trafficked for the pet trade and by private collectors. They are distinguished by their large ears, which aid in dissipating heat and detecting prey underground. Their feet are covered with fur to protect them from hot sand, and they can obtain all necessary water from their diet. Fennec foxes are highly social animals, typically living in family groups. Additional adaptations include a lowered heart rate and metabolism, effective camouflage, and specialized hunting techniques.

Gecko

Gecko are prized in the exotic pet trade and are highly sought after by reptile collectors. Geckos are remarkable for their extraordinary climbing abilities, enabled by microscopic hairs called setae on their feet that generate adhesive forces, allowing them to move effortlessly on walls and ceilings. They possess the unique ability to detach and regrow their tails as a defence mechanism. With over 1,500 species, geckos play a vital ecological role in controlling insect populations and are also known for producing distinctive vocalizations.

Gibbons

Gibbons are increasingly poached for the exotic pet trade. Gibbons are notable for their remarkable agility, speed, and distinctive social organization. They move swiftly through the forest canopy using brachiation-swinging from branch to branch with their long arms. Unlike many other primates, gibbons typically form long-term, monogamous pairs and live in close-knit social groups.

Glass frogs

Glass frogs are prized in the exotic pet trade. Glass frogs are remarkable for their translucent skin and muscles, which make them nearly invisible to predators. They enhance this camouflage by concealing most of their red blood cells in their liver while at rest, increasing their transparency. Additionally, in some species, males actively defend their eggs from predators such as wasps, displaying highly specialized protective behaviours.

Green sea turtles

Green sea turtles are trafficked for their shells and meat and are often taxidermized whole for decorative purposes. In some cultures, turtles are regarded as symbols of good luck. As adults, green turtles are the only large sea turtles that are strictly herbivorous, playing a vital role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems such as seagrass beds. They are also exceptional navigators, using the Earth's magnetic field to return to their nesting beaches after extensive migrations. The temperature of the sand where their eggs are buried determines the sex of the hatchlings. Green turtles nest in 80 countries and inhabit the coastal waters of 140 countries.

Manta rays

Manta rays are trafficked for their gill plates, which are used in traditional medicines in Asia. They are notable for their intelligence, impressive size, and gentle disposition. As some of the largest fish in the ocean, manta rays have the highest brain-to-body size ratio among fish and display advanced social behaviours, such as visiting cleaning stations and possibly using echolocation.

Painted bats

Painted bats are poached mainly for the ornamental and taxidermy trade, valued for their vivid orange and black coloration. Online demand for decorative items far exceeds what could be met by naturally deceased bats, making all commercial trade unsustainable given their solitary habits and low reproductive rate-just one pup per year. Painted bats are notable for their unique flight, specialized roosting in dried banana leaves, and their role in insect control. Illegal trade and habitat loss have made them 'Near Threatened' status.

Pangolins

Pangolins remain under threat from poaching for their meat and scales. Pangolins are unique as the only mammals covered in large, protective keratin scales. These distinctive scales, combined with features such as exceptionally long tongues for consuming ants and termites and the ability to curl into a tight defensive ball, set them apart from all other species. Unfortunately, these very traits contribute to their status as the most trafficked mammals globally, as they are heavily hunted for their meat and scales, which are wrongly believed to possess medicinal value.

Peregrine falcons

Peregrine falcons are poached for the live bird trade. Renowned as the fastest animals on Earth, they can reach speeds exceeding 200 mph during their hunting dive, or stoop. Highly adaptable, peregrine falcons inhabit every continent except Antarctica and are celebrated as a symbol of successful endangered species recovery through conservation efforts. Their physical adaptations include bony tubercles in their nostrils that enable breathing at high speeds and a specialized tomial tooth on their beak for efficiently killing prey. Peregrine falcons also hold significant cultural importance throughout the Middle East.

Red sand boas

Red sand boas stand out for their vital role in controlling rodent populations, their specialized adaptations for life underground, and the cultural myths that fuel both high demand and illegal trade. These stout, reddish-brown, non-venomous snakes are prized in the exotic pet market for their calm temperament and ease of care, while in agricultural settings, they contribute significantly by preying on rodents and supporting farm pest management. They are sought after by many who believe they embody supernatural powers.

Small-clawed otters

Small-clawed otters are trafficked for the pet trade and for use in pet cafés, where customers pay to interact with them. They are notable for their intelligence, social nature, and distinctive physical traits, including partially webbed paws that enable them to handle objects and catch prey such as crabs and mollusks. As the smallest otter species, they live in social groups, communicate through a complex system of at least a dozen vocalizations, and are more terrestrial than other otter species.

Straw-headed bulbuls

Straw-headed bulbuls are heavily targeted by poachers for the lucrative Asian songbird trade, prized for their striking appearance and exceptionally melodious songs. As the largest bulbul species in Southeast Asia, their distinctive calls make them especially sought after by collectors and hobbyists. This intense demand has led to widespread trapping, which, together with ongoing habitat loss, has caused dramatic population declines and pushed the species to the brink of extinction, now classified as critically endangered.

Totoaba

Totoaba are a large fish that lives off the coast of Mexico. Totoaba are notable for their highly prized swim bladders, which command significant value on the illegal market. This demand has driven extensive poaching, pushing the species to the brink of extinction and severely threatening the vaquita porpoise through bycatch. In traditional Chinese medicine and luxury cuisine, totoaba swim bladders are especially sought after and are sometimes traded as investment items.

Western gorillas

Western gorillas are targeted by poachers and traffickers for both the exotic pet and bushmeat trades. Notable for their remarkable intelligence and strength, gorillas live in complex social groups led by a dominant silverback male and maintain strong family bonds. Sharing approximately 98% of their DNA with humans, they exhibit human-like emotions such as laughter and sadness. As the largest primates on Earth, gorillas are primarily herbivorous and possess the ability to use and create tools, such as using sticks to measure water depth.

