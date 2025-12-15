MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Musicful AI Music Generator has gained a large user base in the AI Music field over the past year due to its powerful AI model capable of generating natural and high-quality AI music. However, Musicful hasn't stopped innovating. Now, their brand-new feature: AI Music Video Generation has been released. This is exciting news for music enthusiasts and professional musicians alike.



Image caption: Musicful Launches New Feature: AI Music Video Generation.

This AI music video update not only meets the demand for festive music videos but also fulfills users' desire to create independent AI music channels! Musicful is no longer just an AI music generator-it's now a complete suite of services designed to cater to the needs of all music enthusiasts.

Maggie, CEO of Musicful, stated:“Musicful is dedicated to fulfilling every user's music creation needs, always prioritizing user requirements above all else. That's why we continuously strive to improve, advancing alongside our users in the world of music.”

GENERATE AI MUSIC VIDEO IN A FEW STEPS

Step 1. Select the song you want to generate an AI music video. In the selection box, you can see all the music you've generated.

Step 2. Choose the video type. Here are 3 types you can select from: Singing, Narrative, Abstract.

Step 3. Select the video character, you can upload the image or select the default characters.

Step 4. Enter the video concept and then preview storyboard. If there's nothing that needs to be modified, click the Create Music Video button and that's it.

MUSICFUL OFFERS MULTIPLE WAYS TO GENERATE AI MUSIC

Enter a textual description of the song.Select any music genre and paste your own lyrics.Upload an audio file or hum a melody.

Musicful offers two music generation models: V2.0 and 1.5X. These models deliver higher-quality timbres and more natural vocal performances. You can generate songs up to 8 minutes long with support for lyrics of up to 5,000 characters. Best of all, you won't have to wait long! This is something most AI music tools simply can't achieve.

MUSICFUL KEY FEATURES



Supports multiple music formats: vocal tracks, instrumental music, background music, and short melodies.

Supports generating songs in multiple languages, with lyrics and vocal output automatically synchronized.

Create a custom music video for your AI-generated music.

Generate new music in a similar style based on the atmosphere of your favorite songs.

After generation, you can directly modify the lyrics content.

Supports separation of up to 12 stems for easy remixing or post-production. Extend songs with vocals or pure melodies to naturally prolong the music.

COMPATIBILITY

Musicful is an online music generator compatible with all major browsers. Additionally, Musicful offers iOS and Android apps.

ABOUT MUSICFUL

Musicful is a subsidiary of CLEVERGUARD Technology Co., Ltd. As a globally renowned software company, Musicful has been meticulously crafted by a professional team since its inception, with its exceptional product features earning widespread acclaim from users. Musicful consistently prioritizes user satisfaction and continuously innovates to introduce new functionalities. Join Musicful today and let your musical journey be filled with even more surprises!

