Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

15.12.2025 / 14:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 47. Interim Reporting

In the time period from December 08, 2025 until and including December 12, 2025, a number of 10,021 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 08.12.2025 2,017 104.5620 09.12.2025 2,031 103.8492 10.12.2025 2,019 104.4892 11.12.2025 2,000 105.6821 12.12.2025 1,954 107.9456

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE ().

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including December 12, 2025, amounts to 644,911 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

15.12.2025 CET/CEST

