Ainewsbreaks Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX) Launches ACGX.AI Full-Service AI Character And Marketing Agency


2025-12-15 02:06:54
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alliance Creative Group (OTC: ACGX) announced the launch of ACGX, a next-generation full-service AI character and marketing agency designed to help companies elevate branding, expand revenue and remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace. The agency blends traditional marketing expertise with advanced AI technologies, offering AI-powered digital spokespeople, brand mascots and personality-driven content alongside a comprehensive suite of marketing services, including content creation, video production, website design, SEO, paid advertising, lead generation and campaign automation, supporting ACGX strategy to modernize its digital asset portfolio and expand recurring revenue streams.

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent-holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling digital assets through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.

ACGX's strategy centers on modernizing and consolidating undervalued online properties while launching new revenue-generating digital services, such as the ACGX Full-Service AI Character & Marketing Agency.

