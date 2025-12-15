Investornewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) Names D. Boral Capital As Strategic Advisor For Planned Moda In Pelle Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK), a U.S.-headquartered technology holding company focused on artificial intelligence, big data and emerging technologies, announced that D. Boral Capital LLC has been engaged as strategic advisor in connection with the planned acquisition of 123 Investments Limited d/b/a Moda in Pelle and to provide general financial advisory services related to the transaction. The engagement supports GlobalTech efforts to execute the proposed acquisition, which remains subject to customary agreements, conditions and regulatory compliance, with no assurance that the transaction will be completed.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company driving innovation across AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships, scalable platforms, and capital investments, GlobalTech seeks to empower companies and enterprises to transform industries and create value in the digital economy.

