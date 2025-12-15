Egypt, Italy's Eni Discuss Healthcare Partnership To Operate Two Hospitals

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met executives from Italy's Eni and the San Donato Hospitals Group on Monday to discuss cooperation in community development within the healthcare sector, including the management and operation of two hospitals in Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, according to a cabinet statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, and senior officials from Eni, its charitable arm Eni Foundation, and the San Donato Hospitals Group.

Madbouly said cooperation with Eni represents a“true translation of a constructive partnership” and serves as a model for effective corporate social responsibility. He added that the company's support for healthcare infrastructure aligns with the government's priority of investing in human development and improving the quality of public services.

Health Minister Abdel Ghaffar said the Ministry of Health and Eni Foundation have agreed on the management and operation of New Heliopolis Hospital and New Capital Hospital 2, as part of broader efforts to strengthen Egypt's medical infrastructure through partnerships with the private sector.

He explained that New Capital Hospital 2 will include advanced cardiac catheterisation and open-heart surgery units, with a total capacity of 377 beds. New Heliopolis Hospital, meanwhile, will provide a range of specialised medical services, including oncology, burns and stroke treatment, in addition to a nursing school, with a total capacity of 443 beds.

Petroleum Minister Badawi said the initiative extends the strategic partnership between Egypt and Eni beyond the energy sector, describing the company as a“true partner” in Egypt's development efforts. He noted that the two sides are laying the foundations for a new model of cooperation in community development, particularly in healthcare.

Domenico Giani, head of Eni Foundation, said the organisation is pleased to cooperate with the Egyptian government on the New Heliopolis Hospital project, which is expected to serve more than four million citizens.

Kamel Ghariby, chairman of the San Donato Hospitals Group, said the hospitals would be managed and operated in accordance with the highest international medical and administrative standards, contributing to improved healthcare services and outcomes in Egypt.