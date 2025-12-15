Carton Service CSI, LLC Launches Revamped Website In Time For 100Th Company Diamond Anniversary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Leading CPG, food and pharmaceutical packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, has been making sustainable paperboard packaging for almost 100 years. To celebrate their 2026 diamond anniversary, the company just introduced a more dynamic web platform to truly meet customer needs, allowing them to find information faster and easier. In business since 1926, company president Reid Lederer says“For a hundred years, we've delivered folding cartons to some of the world's most trusted brands. in the last quarter century, we added gable-top cartons to our list of products.

Today, we combine that legacy with the fresh thinking of a startup – creating, sustaining and innovating for the future. This means reimaging all packaging and sharing our expert insights with customers facing more packaging challenges than ever. It doesn't come as a surprise that we are still serving the same highly regulated markets of health and beauty, pharmaceuticals and food.”

Key Highlights of the New Website:

.Focus on 100th Anniversary Theme: A new video and content focus on what does it take to create for 100 years?....what does it take to sustain for 100 years?.....and what does it take to innovate for 100 years?

.User-Centric Design: A clean, modern look focused on simplicity and ease of use.

.New Content Sections: Includes expanded product section and expertise sections for up-to-date industry insights.

.Mobile-First: Fully responsive for a great experience on any device.

.Enhanced Functionality: More ways to contact Carton Service to improve interaction.

Visitors are invited to explore the new site at