700Credit Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

Recently, 700Credit, LLC (“700Credit”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, 700Credit determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between October 25, 2025 through October 27, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 5,836,521 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth Addresses

