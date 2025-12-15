403
Computer Clinic Irvine Launches In Irvine, CA, Bringing Advanced, Honest, And Same-Day Computer Repair To Orange County
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Computer Clinic Irvine, a new locally operated technology repair company, has officially launched in Irvine, California, offering fast, reliable, and expert computer and device repair services for individuals and businesses throughout Orange County.
Located at 18021 Sky Park Cir, Suite H2, Irvine, CA 92614, Computer Clinic Irvine specializes in comprehensive repair solutions for PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other devices, with a particular focus on advanced board-level repairs that many repair shops cannot perform.
With more than 12 years of hands-on experience, the team behind Computer Clinic Irvine provides everything from screen and battery replacements to logic board repair, micro soldering, data recovery, virus removal, network setup, and hardware upgrades. Same-day service is available for many repairs, along with transparent pricing and free diagnostics on most services.
Mission and Commitment
Computer Clinic Irvine's mission is to provide honest, high-quality technology repair services that extend the life of devices, save customers money, and remove the confusion often associated with computer repair. The company is committed to fixing devices whenever possible rather than replacing them, explaining repair options in clear language, and delivering dependable service without hidden fees or unnecessary upsells.
“Our goal is to be the repair shop people trust when their technology matters most,” said a spokesperson for Computer Clinic Irvine.“We focus on real solutions, not shortcuts, and we take pride in fixing what others say cannot be repaired.”
Services Offered
Computer Clinic Irvine offers a full range of repair and technical services, including:
PC and laptop repair for performance issues, startup problems, and hardware failures
MacBook and iMac repair, including logic board and liquid damage repair
iPhone and iPad screen, battery, and charging port repair
Professional data recovery with a no-recovery, no-charge policy
Advanced micro soldering and board-level repair
Network installation, WiFi optimization, and troubleshooting
Virus and malware removal
Hardware upgrades such as SSDs, RAM, and graphics improvements
Serving Irvine and Beyond
In addition to Irvine, Computer Clinic Irvine serves surrounding communities including Tustin, Laguna Hills, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, and Mission Viejo.
Business Information
Computer Clinic Irvine: 18021 Sky Park Cir, Suite H2 Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: (657) 321-9934
Email:...
Website: computerclinicirvine
Business Hours
Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For more information, free diagnostics, or to schedule a repair, visit computerclinicirvine or call (657) 321-9934.
