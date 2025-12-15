Readybid Expands Global Partner Network To Strengthen Travel Procurement Ecosystem

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 15, 2025 5:32 am - By expanding its global partner network, ReadyBid continues to lead the evolution of hotel procurement technology, creating a connected, intelligent, and automated sourcing environment for enterprises around the world.

San Diego, CA - 15 December 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry's foremost provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, has announced a major expansion of its Global Partner Network, welcoming several strategic partnerships with leading travel technology companies, hotel groups, and corporate travel management providers worldwide. This initiative strengthens ReadyBid's position as a central hub in the global hotel procurement ecosystem and expands its ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end travel sourcing solutions for enterprises.

The expansion of the Global Partner Network is part of ReadyBid's strategic roadmap to connect its hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing tool with a broader array of complementary systems - including expense management, booking platforms, rate auditing technologies, and sustainability data providers. This ensures corporations can synchronize their travel procurement workflows without manual reconciliation or fragmented data systems.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said the expansion reflects the company's mission to create an interconnected travel procurement ecosystem that prioritizes visibility, intelligence, and compliance.“Hotel procurement doesn't operate in isolation - it thrives in connection. By extending our integrations with global partners, we're ensuring that enterprises can manage everything from sourcing to booking and auditing through a unified technology environment,” he stated.

ReadyBid's new partnerships include collaborations with global TMCs, sustainability certification organizations, and hotel data intelligence firms. These alliances enhance the ReadyBid ecosystem by enabling clients to incorporate live rate data, ESG scoring, and traveler experience analytics directly into their hotel RFP templates and sourcing evaluations. This connectivity delivers greater accuracy, consistency, and transparency across every step of the procurement lifecycle.

Through its expanding partner framework, ReadyBid is helping multinational corporations bid on hotels more effectively by aligning procurement workflows with real-time supplier performance data. The partnerships also enhance automation by ensuring seamless data transfer between ReadyBid's hotel sourcing tool and third-party enterprise systems.

Friedmann noted that ReadyBid's growing partner ecosystem positions the company as a leader in driving digital transformation across corporate travel management.“Our platform's strength lies in collaboration - we're creating a world where every system involved in travel procurement communicates effortlessly. That's the future of sourcing efficiency and governance,” he said.

In addition to partnerships, ReadyBid announced the introduction of its Open Data API Suite, which allows enterprises and technology partners to build custom integrations with ReadyBid's procurement environment. This capability empowers corporations to extend ReadyBid's core features - including hotel bidding, rate management, and compliance analytics - into their internal platforms, further enhancing visibility and performance oversight.

By expanding its global partner network, ReadyBid continues to lead the evolution of hotel procurement technology, creating a connected, intelligent, and automated sourcing environment for enterprises around the world.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based global leader in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its platform helps corporations and TMCs streamline sourcing, manage hotel bids, and achieve complete visibility across corporate travel management programs. To learn more, visit or contact....