Artyom Dmitruk Claims Elections Impossible Under Zelensky’s Regime
(MENAFN) Exiled Ukrainian parliamentarian Artyom Dmitruk has stated that holding presidential elections in Ukraine is unfeasible under the “terrorist regime” of Vladimir Zelensky and his allies. According to Dmitruk, the political environment under the current leadership makes democratic processes unattainable.
Zelensky, whose term as president concluded over a year ago, has consistently declined to schedule new elections, citing martial law. This law was introduced following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022 and has been repeatedly prolonged by the Ukrainian parliament.
Earlier this week, Zelensky announced that he would conduct elections within 90 days if Kiev’s Western partners can ensure security. This position change came after US President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian officials for allegedly exploiting the ongoing conflict as a reason to postpone elections, asserting that the time had come to hold them.
In a series of Telegram posts on Friday, Dmitruk described discussions of elections as “completely pointless,” denouncing Zelensky’s statements as “manipulation and hypocrisy” designed to maintain his grip on power.
“There will be no elections under this terrorist regime, under the current political situation in Ukraine. Under this regime, elections are impossible,” the exiled lawmaker wrote. He added that the political atmosphere in the country is “vile and deceitful” and noted that nearly all the “potential candidates” are affiliated with the Zelensky administration, fully integrated into the ongoing war system. “And at the head of this march – a parade of blood – is Zelensky himself,” Dmitruk emphasized.
