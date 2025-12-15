403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Denounces Fatal Attack on UN Peacekeepers in Sudan
(MENAFN) Pakistan issued sharp condemnation Monday following a fatal assault on Bangladeshi peacekeepers stationed in Sudan that occurred Saturday.
Six Bangladesh Army personnel perished and eight sustained injuries when assailants struck a United Nations installation in Abyei, Sudan, the Bangladesh Army verified Saturday evening.
"Pakistan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh on the loss of precious lives, and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this tragic hour," Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.
UN peacekeeping forces remain central to global conflict prevention, civilian protection, and peace stabilization efforts under the UN banner, Andrabi noted.
"We pay homage to the ultimate sacrifice made in the line of duty for peace and stability in the region. Pakistan calls for a swift investigation to identify the perpetrators of the cowardly attack and to hold those responsible accountable," he added.
Andrabi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to collaborating with UN Security Council members and the broader international community to safeguard all UN peacekeepers deployed worldwide.
Six Bangladesh Army personnel perished and eight sustained injuries when assailants struck a United Nations installation in Abyei, Sudan, the Bangladesh Army verified Saturday evening.
"Pakistan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh on the loss of precious lives, and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this tragic hour," Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.
UN peacekeeping forces remain central to global conflict prevention, civilian protection, and peace stabilization efforts under the UN banner, Andrabi noted.
"We pay homage to the ultimate sacrifice made in the line of duty for peace and stability in the region. Pakistan calls for a swift investigation to identify the perpetrators of the cowardly attack and to hold those responsible accountable," he added.
Andrabi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to collaborating with UN Security Council members and the broader international community to safeguard all UN peacekeepers deployed worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment