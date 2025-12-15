Raremetalblog Announces The Official Launch Of Head Editor Christopher Horne's New Youtube Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Metal Blog, a leading digital publication covering precious metals, macroeconomic trends, and alternative investing strategies, is proud to announce the official launch of a brand-new YouTube channel (@christopherhorneraremetalblog ) hosted by its head editor, Christopher Horne. This milestone marks Rare Metal Blog's expansion into video content, offering investors an even more dynamic way to stay informed about gold, silver, cryptocurrencies, and global financial markets.

Christopher Horne, a published author and veteran journalist with more than two decades of experience in financial reporting, will bring his trademark clarity and insight to YouTube. His new channel is designed to provide investors with market commentary, educational breakdowns, interviews, and industry updates in a format that is both accessible and visually engaging.



“Video allows us to expand the way we deliver financial insights,” said Horne.“Today's investors want more than text-they want clarity, examples, and real-time commentary. This channel gives Rare Metal Blog another platform to help them stay informed and confident.”



The newly launched channel adds a powerful visual component to RareMetalBlog's growing media presence, which includes expert-driven articles, company reviews, market research, and precious metal price tracking tools.



Rare Metal Blog's editorial excellence is further strengthened by its two additional key team members:



Jacqueline Scott ( ) Content Manager, is responsible for shaping the publication's editorial direction. With extensive experience in covering the U.S. economy, commodities, politics, and cryptocurrency investing, Jacqueline ensures that every article is accurate, insightful, and aligned with reader demand.



Joshua Walker ( ), Marketing Manager, leads Rare Metal Blog's digital growth initiatives, leveraging his background in accounting, finance, and financial media to expand the publication's reach and audience engagement.



The launch of Christopher Horne's YouTube channel represents a pivotal moment for as it continues to grow into one of the most trusted online resources for precious metals research, precious metals IRA education, and investor empowerment.



Investors, subscribers, and members of the financial press are encouraged to visit and subscribe to Christopher's YouTube channel for upcoming content releases.

They can also connect directly with Christopher across his social media channels, including LinkedIn ( ) and X (.

About Rare Metal Blog



is a digital financial publication specializing in precious metal investing, market research, and wealth preservation strategies. The site provides unbiased reviews, data-driven insights, and educational tools for investors seeking clarity in today's evolving financial landscape.

More Information



To learn more about Rare Metal Blog and the official launch of a brand-new YouTube channel, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: Rare Metal Blog 420 5th Ave New York NY 10018 United States 435 884 3102