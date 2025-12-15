403
France says situation under control as farmers protest cattle cull
(MENAFN) France’s Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard on Monday stated that authorities have the situation “under control” as farmers demonstrate against the culling of cattle following cases of nodular dermatitis, commonly known as lumpy skin disease.
"Of course, there is anxiety, because everyone imagines the virus is at the door of their livestock buildings. But the situation is under control; across France, we have two cases of farms affected by the virus,” Genevard said.
The outbreak was first detected on Dec. 9 in the southwestern Ariege department, prompting the culling of roughly 200 cows despite strong opposition from farmers.
Genevard acknowledged the concerns raised by farmers and emphasized that discussions are ongoing. "Farmers are putting forward serious and well-considered proposals. We will listen, review and consult,” she said, adding that she planned to travel to Haute-Garonne in the afternoon to launch a vaccination campaign for one million animals aimed at containing the disease.
The minister defended the government’s approach, noting it aligns with scientific guidance and measures adopted by other countries, such as Italy and Spain. "Everyone needs to understand that the enemy is the virus. First and foremost, the rules must be respected.
Movements must be limited; otherwise, everything will spread and we will lose control," she said.
Farmers have intensified their protests against the culling. On Sunday, 27 demonstrations involving over 1,000 farmers were reported. Tractors have also been used to block a southwestern motorway since Friday, following a call by France’s main farmers’ union, Confederation Paysanne, for nationwide blockades to oppose the government’s disease management strategy.
