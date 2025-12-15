403
Kenya’s Court Halts US Health Deal
(MENAFN) Kenya’s High Court has temporarily put on hold a groundbreaking health collaboration agreement with the United States, following concerns that the arrangement could grant unauthorized access to sensitive medical data of citizens in the East African nation.
The five-year agreement, signed in Washington on December 4, carries a value exceeding $1.6 billion. Both governments presented it as a pioneering approach to US health assistance, directing funds straight to government institutions while encouraging local authorities to increase domestic health investment.
Nonetheless, the non-governmental organization Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) filed a legal petition, cautioning that the pact might permit the US to access personal health information, including individuals’ HIV status.
In a statement released on Wednesday, COFEK emphasized that a particular clause in the agreement lacks “clarity and should be expressly defined or expunged.” The organization contended that the deal could expose Kenyan citizens to “lasting privacy violations, stigma, and potential misuse of their information.”
“Kenya should cooperate boldly but safeguard fiercely: partnership must not translate into surrender of sovereignty, consumer rights, or control of national health data,” the advocacy group added.
In a ruling late Wednesday, Judge Bahati Mwamuye ordered a suspension of any part of the agreement involving the transfer or sharing of personal, epidemiological, or sensitive health information until a scheduled hearing on February 12, 2026.
