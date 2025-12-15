Artificio Launches AI-Powered Rules & Decisions Engine To Transform Compliance-Driven Document Processing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Artificio, a leading intelligent automation platform for enterprise document workflows, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Rules & Decisions Engine, a groundbreaking hybrid system that blends advanced LLM reasoning with configurable business and compliance rules. The new engine enables organizations in lending, insurance, and banking to instantly validate documents, enforce regulatory logic, and automate decision-making processes traditionally handled by analysts or underwriters.

For financial institutions, manual document checks represent one of the slowest and most error-prone stages of operations. Data inconsistencies, missing information, regulatory deviations, and human oversight often delay approvals and elevate compliance risk. Artificio's Rules & Decisions Engine addresses these challenges by allowing enterprises to define custom rule sets, integrate industry-specific compliance logic, and apply AI judgment across complex documents such as bank statements, ITRs, paystubs, KYC files, loan packages, and more.

The engine evaluates extracted data against predefined rules, ranging from simple validations to multi-step conditional logic and automatically determines pass/fail status, flags exceptions, and triggers downstream workflows. When combined with Artificio's document classification, extraction, communication modules, and LOS/ERP integrations, the new engine offers true end-to-end autonomous document processing.

“This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to eliminate operational friction caused by manual document scrutiny,” said Lal Singh, CEO of Artificio.“Our hybrid rules + AI engine empowers lenders and enterprises to achieve underwriter-grade accuracy at scale while maintaining full control over compliance, logic, and decision pathways.”

The Rules & Decisions Engine is designed for rapid adoption and provides:

Configurable rule sets for underwriting, risk, audit, and compliance workflows

LLM-assisted decisioning for contextual interpretation beyond fixed rules

Automated exception handling and intelligent correction workflows

Seamless APIs for LOS/ERP systems including Encompass, SAP, and custom enterprise platforms

Audit-ready reporting with transparent decision logs

Early adopters in lending and fintech have reported up to an 80% reduction in manual validation time, dramatic improvements in data accuracy, and increased compliance adherence across processes.

Artificio has solved one of the biggest pain points for lenders, the ability to validate hundreds of data points across borrower documents instantly, accurately, and with complete compliance traceability. This technology fundamentally changes what operational efficiency looks like.

With the introduction of the Rules & Decisions Engine, Artificio continues to position itself as a leader in AI-driven document automation, offering enterprises a scalable, compliant, and future-forward platform that accelerates decision-making and reduces operational risk.

About Artificio

Artificio is an AI-driven intelligent automation platform designed to streamline and accelerate enterprise document workflows. Leveraging advanced LLM orchestration, agent-based processing, proprietary NER models, automated validation, and intelligent communication systems, Artificio enables organizations to achieve end-to-end automation across financial services, lending, insurance, ERP integrations, and more. The platform reduces manual effort, improves data accuracy, and ensures compliance through transparent, audit-ready decisioning.

