403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Javna Releases Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts Platform for Real-Time Customer Communication
(MENAFN- Javna) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Dec 2025 - Javna, a leading CPaaS and AI-powered customer engagement platform in the MENA region, today announced the launch of its Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts Platform, designed to help organizations deliver real-time, mission-critical notifications to customers through a single, enterprise-grade system.
The platform enables organizations to send transactional notifications and alerts through SMS, WhatsApp Business Platform, and other supported messaging channels, ensuring timely delivery, high reliability, and consistent customer experiences across digital touchpoints.
“Timely and reliable notifications are essential for customer trust and operational efficiency,” said Mansour Mansour, CEO of Javna. “Our Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts platform enables enterprises to deliver critical information instantly, with the reliability, scalability, and compliance required for mission-critical communications.”
“For many organizations, notifications are the most frequent and business-critical customer touchpoint,” said Bashar Rihani, Marketing Director at Javna. “By unifying notifications across channels, we help teams reduce complexity while maintaining consistency, performance, and visibility.”
Built for Mission-Critical Use Cases
Javna’s Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts platform supports a wide range of time-sensitive communication scenarios, including:
•Transaction confirmations and status updates
•Order, shipment, and delivery notifications
•Service availability and outage alerts
•Appointment reminders and confirmations
•Security and account-related alerts
By leveraging multiple communication channels within a unified platform, organizations can reduce delivery failures, improve message reach, and maintain continuity during peak traffic or channel disruptions.
Enterprise-Grade Reliability, Security, and Compliance
The platform is built on Javna’s proven CPaaS infrastructure and is designed to meet enterprise and regulatory requirements. Key capabilities include:
•High-availability delivery with built-in redundancy
•Direct mobile operator connectivity for improved deliverability
•Centralized monitoring, logging, and reporting
•Configurable routing, retry, and fallback mechanisms
•Secure APIs and webhooks for seamless system integration
The solution is well suited for regulated and operationally critical sectors such as banking, fintech, healthcare, logistics, utilities, and government, where reliability and compliance are essential.
Unified with Javna’s Customer Engagement Platform
The Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts platform is natively integrated within Javna’s unified customer engagement ecosystem, allowing organizations to manage notifications, verification, campaigns, and conversational engagement through a single centralized platform.
This unified approach reduces architectural complexity, minimizes vendor sprawl, and ensures consistency across all customer communications.
About Javna
Javna is a leading CPaaS and AI-powered customer engagement platform serving enterprises and fast-growing businesses across the MENA region and beyond. Javna enables organizations to connect and engage with their customers through SMS, WhatsApp Business Platform, messaging apps, and AI-driven automation, all delivered through a unified platform.
Since its founding in 2001, Javna has cemented its leadership with 1,500+ global network connections and 140+ direct mobile operator integrations, delivering enterprise-grade scalability, reliability, and reach. Javna empowers businesses to create meaningful customer connections across every stage of the customer journey.
For more information, visit
The platform enables organizations to send transactional notifications and alerts through SMS, WhatsApp Business Platform, and other supported messaging channels, ensuring timely delivery, high reliability, and consistent customer experiences across digital touchpoints.
“Timely and reliable notifications are essential for customer trust and operational efficiency,” said Mansour Mansour, CEO of Javna. “Our Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts platform enables enterprises to deliver critical information instantly, with the reliability, scalability, and compliance required for mission-critical communications.”
“For many organizations, notifications are the most frequent and business-critical customer touchpoint,” said Bashar Rihani, Marketing Director at Javna. “By unifying notifications across channels, we help teams reduce complexity while maintaining consistency, performance, and visibility.”
Built for Mission-Critical Use Cases
Javna’s Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts platform supports a wide range of time-sensitive communication scenarios, including:
•Transaction confirmations and status updates
•Order, shipment, and delivery notifications
•Service availability and outage alerts
•Appointment reminders and confirmations
•Security and account-related alerts
By leveraging multiple communication channels within a unified platform, organizations can reduce delivery failures, improve message reach, and maintain continuity during peak traffic or channel disruptions.
Enterprise-Grade Reliability, Security, and Compliance
The platform is built on Javna’s proven CPaaS infrastructure and is designed to meet enterprise and regulatory requirements. Key capabilities include:
•High-availability delivery with built-in redundancy
•Direct mobile operator connectivity for improved deliverability
•Centralized monitoring, logging, and reporting
•Configurable routing, retry, and fallback mechanisms
•Secure APIs and webhooks for seamless system integration
The solution is well suited for regulated and operationally critical sectors such as banking, fintech, healthcare, logistics, utilities, and government, where reliability and compliance are essential.
Unified with Javna’s Customer Engagement Platform
The Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts platform is natively integrated within Javna’s unified customer engagement ecosystem, allowing organizations to manage notifications, verification, campaigns, and conversational engagement through a single centralized platform.
This unified approach reduces architectural complexity, minimizes vendor sprawl, and ensures consistency across all customer communications.
About Javna
Javna is a leading CPaaS and AI-powered customer engagement platform serving enterprises and fast-growing businesses across the MENA region and beyond. Javna enables organizations to connect and engage with their customers through SMS, WhatsApp Business Platform, messaging apps, and AI-driven automation, all delivered through a unified platform.
Since its founding in 2001, Javna has cemented its leadership with 1,500+ global network connections and 140+ direct mobile operator integrations, delivering enterprise-grade scalability, reliability, and reach. Javna empowers businesses to create meaningful customer connections across every stage of the customer journey.
For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment