High-Tech Meets Ancient Tech: Back To The Roots Launches Garden Industry's First Multi-Modal AI Chat Solution





While generalist AI models often hallucinate when asked specific agricultural questions, the Back to the Roots AI organic gardening chat solution has been rigorously trained for months on a specialized dataset. This includes the company's extensive proprietary product knowledge, packaging data, and FAQs, alongside verified government data regarding crops, weather patterns, and seasonality.

The result is a hyper-localized, expert assistant that allows users to:



Identify & Diagnose: Upload photos of plants to instantly identify varieties or diagnose health issues.

Plan by Geography: Generate ideal planting guides based on specific micro-climates and crop interests. Access Instant Expertise: Ask complex questions about organic care, soil health, and harvesting timelines.



"We wanted to lean into some of the most advanced high-tech to ultimately help a new generation embrace the most ancient technology-growing food and gardening," said Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, co-founders and co-CEOs of Back to the Roots. "We are incredibly excited for our community to try this new tool. Our hope is that having an organic master gardener in your pocket instills more confidence and sparks curiosity when it comes to learning how to grow your own food."

This launch represents a strategic shift for the gardening industry, moving beyond physical products into digital support ecosystems. By utilizing AI to lower the barrier to entry, Back to the Roots aims to democratize access to organic gardening knowledge, ensuring that a lack of experience is no longer an obstacle to a successful harvest.

Availability: The Back to the Roots AI organic gardening chat solution is available for free starting today at

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand and the leading organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, Kohl's, Cost Plus, and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, President Obama's Champions of Change, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Back to the Roots PR Team

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at