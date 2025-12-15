Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 50 2025, Festi purchased in total 210,000 own shares for total amount of 69,525,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 50 8.12.2025 10:48 50.000 334,00 16.700.000 Week 50 9.12.2025 10:49 50.000 332,00 16.600.000 Week 50 10.12.2025 13:02 50.000 330,00 16.500.000 Week 50 11.12.2025 10:59 35.000 330,00 11.550.000 Week 50 12.12.2025 14:58 25.000 327,00 8.175.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,850,000 own shares or 0.91% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 313,774 own shares for 103,950,420 ISK and holds today 3,060,000 own shares or 0.98% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

