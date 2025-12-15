403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian captive passes away in Israel’s custody
(MENAFN) Rights organizations reported on Sunday that another Palestinian has died while held in Israeli detention.
Sakhr Ahmad Khalil Zghoul, 26, from Husan, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, passed away at Ofer Prison, located west of Ramallah, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs. The circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed.
Zghoul had been held without trial or charge under Israel’s policy of administrative detention since June 11. His brother is also being held without formal charges. His death follows closely after another detainee from Husan died in custody just four days earlier.
Palestinian figures indicate that at least 86 captives have died in Israeli custody since October 2023, while rights groups estimate the number exceeds 100 during the same period. The statement from the rights organizations said, “What Israel’s system of brutality is inflicting on prisoners and detainees amounts to nothing less than a systematic genocide.”
Authorities estimate that over 9,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, including more than 50 women and roughly 350 children, alongside others held in Israeli army facilities.
Sakhr Ahmad Khalil Zghoul, 26, from Husan, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, passed away at Ofer Prison, located west of Ramallah, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs. The circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed.
Zghoul had been held without trial or charge under Israel’s policy of administrative detention since June 11. His brother is also being held without formal charges. His death follows closely after another detainee from Husan died in custody just four days earlier.
Palestinian figures indicate that at least 86 captives have died in Israeli custody since October 2023, while rights groups estimate the number exceeds 100 during the same period. The statement from the rights organizations said, “What Israel’s system of brutality is inflicting on prisoners and detainees amounts to nothing less than a systematic genocide.”
Authorities estimate that over 9,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, including more than 50 women and roughly 350 children, alongside others held in Israeli army facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment